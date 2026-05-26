Social Business Wales Awards 2026 Now Open for Applications

Entries are now open for the 2026 Social Business Wales Awards, the national awards programme celebrating the most innovative, impactful and community‑driven social enterprises in Wales.

The Awards recognise organisations that tackle social challenges, strengthen local economies, and deliver meaningful social value. Enterprises of all sizes, from early‑stage start‑ups to established sector leaders, are invited to enter.

The 2026 award categories are:

One to Watch Award – for brilliant emerging enterprises less than two years old

– for brilliant emerging enterprises less than two years old Social Enterprise Innovation Award – for creative enterprises developing new products and services

– for creative enterprises developing new products and services Prove it: the Social Impact Award – for those who are brilliant at proving their impact through strong data and stories

– for those who are brilliant at proving their impact through strong data and stories Environmental Social Enterprise Award – For a social enterprise in the green and environmental sector with a clear evidenced environmental impact.

– For a social enterprise in the green and environmental sector with a clear evidenced environmental impact. Social Enterprise building Diversity, Inclusion, Equity and Justice Award – Social justice is fundamental to the social enterprise movement. This category is open to all social enterprises who are addressing issues around diversity, inclusion and equity.

– Social justice is fundamental to the social enterprise movement. This category is open to all social enterprises who are addressing issues around diversity, inclusion and equity. Social Enterprise Women's Champion Award – For a woman working in the senior leadership team of a social enterprise who represents excellence in her field of work.

– For a woman working in the senior leadership team of a social enterprise who represents excellence in her field of work. Community-based Social Enterprise Award – a place-based organisation making a big impact

– a place-based organisation making a big impact The Social Enterprise of the Year Award – The overall award for a social enterprise that has a clear vision, excellence in impact, and that has demonstrated and promoted social enterprise beyond the sector.

Winning, or even reaching the shortlist, provides organisations with sector‑wide visibility, increased credibility with funders and partners, and a powerful opportunity to celebrate the achievements of staff, volunteers and communities.

Swansea‑based Down to Earth, winner of the 2025 Social Enterprise of the Year Award, showcases the kind of innovation the Awards aim to recognise. Through its nature‑centred approach to construction and education, the organisation co‑designs sustainable homes, schools and hospitals using natural materials, demonstrating that its work is as much about empowering people as it is about creating buildings.

The Social Business Wales Awards highlight the vital role social enterprises play in delivering social value, driving inclusive economic growth, and strengthening communities across Wales. The 2026 programme will once again showcase the creativity, resilience and leadership of organisations working to build a fairer future.

How to Enter

Full entry details and submission guidance are available via the Social Business Wales Awards online platform: cwmpaswales.awardsplatform.com.

Entries close on at midnight on the 20th of July 2026. Organisations are encouraged to submit early.