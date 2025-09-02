Social Business Wales Award Finalists 2025 Announced

The finalists for the Social Business Wales Awards 2025 have been announced.

Director of Enterprise at Cwmpas, Glenn Bowen, said:

“The quality and quantity of entries to this year’s Awards demonstrates the depth, breadth, and diversity of the social enterprise sector in Wales, and has left me excited and optimistic about the future of our communities.”

Category 1, the One to Watch Award, is for innovative start-ups which are making a mark in their first two years.

Caerphilly-based finalist Our Voice Our Journey supports young people aged 11–25, especially those navigating violence, inequality, or marginalisation.

It said:

“At Our Voice Our Journey CIC, we don’t speak for young people – we stand beside them.”

Cegin y Bobl, based in Llanarthney, Carmarthenshire, says:

“We believe that food is central to health, wellbeing, environmental sustainability and community connection. We prioritise engagement with marginalised children and families, and support food bank users, isolated adults, and rural communities.”

Greenspace SOS, based in Coity, Bridgend says:

“We provide free garden rescue and improvement services for families and vulnerable people, creating safe, welcoming spaces that support wellbeing and make a real difference to people’s lives.”

Port Talbot-based Impact Wellbeing Solutions Ltd delivers school workshops which focus on problem-solving and team-building, strengthening connections and empowering individuals to thrive as part of a resilient community.

“We’re here to help people uncover their strengths and values, and move towards positive change.”

Category 2, Social Enterprise Innovation of the Year, sponsored by Atkins Realis, is for businesses which have brought something fresh, new and exciting to the market, aimed at tackling social or environmental issues.

Cardiff-based finalist Holistic Hoarding addresses the critical gap in support services for individuals struggling with hoarding behaviours, particularly those facing eviction and social isolation due to complex mental health issues.

“Our support focuses on developing skills like decision-making and problem-solving, and creating a safer, more manageable living space.”

Mothers Matter, based in Tonypandy, has supported more than 3000 women, men and their families from conception to age 5 through trauma-informed care since 2020.

“We provide holistic services that bridge the gap between clinical care and community support. We challenge the stigma and make sure that no parent or family is left to struggle alone.”

Tanio, a community arts charity, developed the Connecting Carers project, offering weekly wellbeing workshops for unpaid carers across Bridgend County Borough.

“The workshops helped to reduce loneliness and isolation, and created an opportunity for unpaid carers to share thoughts and feelings, and to advocate for their own needs.”

Category 3, Prove it: the Social Impact Award is for social enterprises which can demonstrate their social impact through clear data, stories and outcomes linked to their mission.

The Baxter Project, part of Therapeutic Activities Group CIC, is built on the idea that trust and enjoyment are the gateway to change.

“Our model pairs practitioners with dogs to deliver trauma-informed sessions in schools They’re fun, and warm. Once a child feels seen and safe, we begin to gently address underlying issues. It’s patient work, but it’s effective.”

Elite Clothing Solutions (ECS) in Pontyclun manufactures and brands high-quality workwear.

“Over 45% of our workforce are disabled or disadvantaged. We provide structure training, paid employment, and a workplace designed to support personal and professional growth. We’re proudly stitching sustainability, opportunity, and pride back into the fabric of Welsh industry.”

Down to Earth, based in Swansea, is tackling some of the biggest environmental and social challenges of our time – concurrently – through co-designing and co-creating homes, schools and hospitals using only nature-centred design and materials.

“Over the last 12 months we’ve worked with over 1800 participants from at risk and marginalised backgrounds to create remarkable changes in their lives, and the communities around them. The impact is transformational.”

Role Play Lane in Pontypridd provides inclusive, affordable role play sessions, birthday parties, school trips, community hire, and a welcoming café space for families.

“Our work goes beyond play. We are a safe, trusted space where people connect, learn, and thrive. Role Play Lane is where friendships form, wellbeing improves, confidence grows, and futures change.”

Category 4, Environmental Social Enterprise of the Year, celebrates businesses whose core mission tackles environmental issues.

Groundwork North Wales boosts social, economic, environmental, and cultural well-being and transforms lives in disadvantaged communities through a range of programmes across north Wales focusing on the outdoors and practical activity.

“We engage communities in protecting the natural environment, and support people to reuse/ recycle/ repair more household items.”

Datblygiadau Egni Gwledig (DEG), based in Caernarfon, is deeply committed to environmental issues and social justice.

“We’ve supported local community renewable energy projects predicted to generate enough electricity to power 585 homes; and we support communities to use energy more efficiently, decrease reliance on fossil fuels, and reduce energy use and costs. Every £1 invested in DEG generates £3.58 in social value.”

Groundwork Wales in Blackwood works across some of the most disadvantaged communities in South Wales to reduce poverty and conserve local environments.

“We boost learning, employability, health, and well-being, support communities to re-design and make use of neglected open spaces, and divert waste from landfill through our reuse shop.”

Category 5, Social Enterprise building Diversity, Inclusion, Equity and Justice, sponsored by the Co-op, is for businesses who are actively championing social justice and equality.

Cardiff-based More Than Flags and Rainbows (MTFAR) was set up by a former deputy headteacher who experienced homophobic bullying both as a pupil and later as a teacher.

“We’ve grown into a national organisation working to make Welsh education better, fairer, and more inclusive, to tackle bullying, and to usualise diversity across the curriculum. We’ve worked with more than 4,000 educators and young people since our launch in 2024.”

The founder of Denbighshire-based The Tax Academy, a former Chartered Accountant, went to prison in Oct 2013 for four months, and provides tax support and tax education to prisoners in all Welsh prisons.

“We’ve handled more than 8,000 tax cases in 10 years. We want to help prisoners get their tax affairs in order, so they can re-integrate into society and enter employment on release without being burdened by tax debt.”

Assadaqaat Community Finance (ACF) in Cardiff provides interest-free finance, tailored business support, training, and mentorship to those who are traditionally excluded from mainstream finance.

“Finance should never be a barrier to opportunity. Our mission is to empower people to realise their potential, break cycles of exclusion, and build a fairer, more resilient economy.”

Social enterprises are much more likely to be run and led by women than traditional businesses, and Category 6, Social Enterprise Women’s Champion of the Year, aims to celebrate female leadership, advocacy, and impact.

Helen Davies is the founder of Sunflower Lounge in Neath, which nurtures care experienced young people, care leavers and young people estranged from their families.

“The right understanding and unique support is often missing for care experienced young people. Sunflower Lounge is built around their needs. If you’re part of the tribe, you’re never alone.”

Hannah Evans is director of Qualia Law CIC, which specialises in property and financial affairs under the Mental Capacity Act 2005, supporting people who lack mental capacity.

“We set up as a new kind of legal service for the most vulnerable people. Our work directly prevents financial abuse, improves health and wellbeing, and protects autonomy.”

Kelly Farr leads the Female Veterans’ Alliance, which delivers residential wellbeing retreats and workshops to over 200 women who served in the UK Armed Forces, reflecting Kelly’s commitment to drive sector-wide change and turn barriers into action.

“These spaces have addressed critical issues like military sexual trauma, identity loss, mental health, and isolation, offering healing, empowerment, connection, and advocacy.”

Category 7, Community-based Social Enterprise of the Year, sponsored by UWTSD, is for enterprises deeply rooted in communities which deliver high local impact.

The Fern Partnership is rooted in the belief that every child, every family, and every community deserves the chance to thrive.

“We run six Little Ferns childcare facilities, located in some of the most disadvantaged areas of the Rhondda and Cynon Valleys, which provide a safe, nurturing space where confidence blooms. Our childcare also supports parents, helping them to return to work, training, or education with the reassurance that their children are in excellent hands.”

Menter y Plu runs Y Plu, the historic village pub in Llanystumdwy, Gwynedd, combining heritage, cultural life, and economic resilience to serve the local community.

“As a community-owned, Welsh-language social enterprise, Menter y Plu combines heritage, cultural life, and economic resilience to serve the local community.”

Choirs For Good runs 12 community choirs across Wales which improve mental and physical wellbeing and boost lifelong learning and connection through the power of group singing.

“Singing is a purposeful act of social good, helping people feel good, do good, and sustain that well-being for good. We work collaboratively with other organisations to generate positive social, cultural, environmental, and economic impact.”

Elysium Gallery runs a programme of free workshops for low-income families and culturally marginalised communities in Swansea attracting over 25,000 visitors a year.

“We’re a neurodivergent-led organisation rooted in people, place, and purpose, providing activities and opportunities for autistic and neurodivergent individuals to explore, create, and collaborate to tell their own stories and learn new skills.”

Category 8, the Social Enterprise of the Year Award, sponsored by Transport for Wales, celebrates 2025’s highest-performing social enterprises which demonstrate strong growth, sustainability, social impact, and leadership in their field.

Platfform has run mental health and community services for over 35yrs, and has a portfolio of over 140 projects based mainly across South Wales.

“We find ways to stabilise people’s circumstances and build hope for the future through co-created and bespoke interventions led by what people and organisations want and need. We take a lifespan approach so everyone can feel they belong and thrive.”

Established in 1985, GISDA provides tailored, person-centred support and accommodation for vulnerable and homeless young people in Gwynedd.

“Reaching every individual in need remains a top priority. Our therapeutic approach is led by young people, for young people, and highlights the importance of accessing green spaces and maximising the use of the arts in various forms.”

Down to Earth and The Fern Partnership are also finalists in the Social Enterprise of the year category.

Glenn Bowen, Cwmpas’s Director of Enterprise, continued:

“These brilliant finalists are proof that social enterprises across Wales are keeping the circular economy moving where it should be, close to home, at the same time as creating jobs, raising a profitable income, and driving commerce from the bottom up across a network of local suppliers, buyers, partners and customers. “The Social Business Wales Awards is the perfect time to embrace and promote these forward-thinking, problem-solving businesses that sit at the heart of our communities. Any one of these fantastic finalists could win. I look forward to cheering them all at the Awards ceremony.”

The Social Business Wales Conference and Awards will take place at Maesteg Town Hall on October 9, hosted by former BBC News presenter Sian Lloyd, who will announce the winners.

Register for your tickets for the Social Business Wales Awards and Conference here.