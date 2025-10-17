Snack Producer Expands With New State-of-the-Art Wrexham Facility

One of the UK’s leading manufacturers of healthy snack bars has expanded its operations with the opening of a major new facility in Wrexham.

The site – a warehouse converted into a bespoke, food-grade factory – will run alongside Wholebake’s existing factories in Corwen and Wrexham, giving the company three sites in total.

This multi-million-pound investment marks a significant milestone in Wholebake’s growth journey, the firm said. With capacity at Corwen fully utilised, the Wrexham facility provides the additional space needed to strengthen production capabilities, streamline logistics and support long-term growth for its customers, including leading brands and retailers in the healthy snacking sector.

Designed with dedicated production zones, the facility enables more efficient workflows, robust allergen management and flexibility to scale as demand evolves. Expanded onsite warehousing allows Wholebake to hold more ingredients and packaging, reducing reliance on third-party storage and improving supply chain efficiency.

Robin Williams, Chairman, said:

“Expanding into this new facility is a transformational step for Wholebake. It gives us the headroom to grow with our customers, bring innovative new products to market and deliver even more efficiently at scale. Our immediate focus is continuity, retaining our existing equipment and product ranges, but we now have the platform to invest, innovate and expand in the years ahead.”

For customers, the new facility means greater production capacity, faster turnaround times and the ability to support innovation through Wholebake’s state-of-the-art New Product Development kitchen.

The firm said that as new high-speed lines are introduced it is investing in training and multi-skilling, creating opportunities for employees to develop while paving the way for future recruitment as the business grows.