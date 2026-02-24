Snack Brand Named as Finalist in Wales Food and Drink Awards 2026

Sheriff's Biltong, the award-winning Welsh snack brand co-founded by former Wales and British & Irish Lions captain Ken Owens and West Wales food producer Ruth Davies, has been named as a finalist in the Wales Food and Drink Awards 2026.

The nomination in the category of Farm to Fork Producer of the Year, sponsored by NFU Mutual, recognises Sheriff's Biltong's commitment to sourcing, producing and celebrating the very best of Welsh food.

The product is made exclusively with PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) Welsh beef using only minimal natural ingredients with no additives or preservatives.

The brand's journey began when long-time friends Ken Owens and Ruth Davies struck up a conversation over the garden wall. Ruth, who has more than 15 years of experience in the food industry and learnt traditional curing techniques in Italy, was looking to diversify the charcuterie business she ran with her husband Andrew. Ken, already a loyal customer, became involved in developing the product from the ground up, not just lending his name, but helping shape the product itself.

Since launching, Sheriff's Biltong has secured a major Tesco listing and attended the Gulfood sourcing event in Dubai.

Ruth Davies, co-founder of Sheriff's Biltong, said:

“We started Sheriff's Biltong because we believed Wales had something truly special to offer, world-class beef and a genuine pride in our food heritage. To be recognised by the Wales Food and Drink Awards in the Farm to Fork category means everything to us.”

Ken Owens, co-founder, said:

“I've always been proud to be Welsh and proud of what Welsh farming stands for. Sheriff's Biltong was built on those values, honest ingredients and nothing unnecessary. Being shortlisted for this award is a huge honour and shows that when you back Welsh produce wholeheartedly, people notice.”

The Farm to Fork category specifically celebrates producers who demonstrate a transparent and traceable journey from field to finished product.

The winners of the Wales Food and Drink Awards will be announced at a black-tie ceremony hosted at the Swansea Building Society Arena, Swansea, on 16th April 2026.