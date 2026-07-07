SME Marketing Support Service Adds Boulders to its Roster

Marketing Collab, the marketing service created to support small and medium-sized businesses across Wales, has added indoor climbing centre Boulders to its client list.

Marketing Collab was founded at the beginning of the year by former Thomas Carroll marketing manager Lauren Hill and experienced investor and non-executive director Annie Finlayson.

Marketing Collab is helping Boulders with a new marketing strategy, its brand positioning and helping the marketing team to implement that strategy. Boulders is keen to focus more on accessibility and the mental health, wellbeing and team building benefits of bouldering and climbing.

Boulders was founded by Oliver Noakes in 2008 and has a centre in Cardiff and in Cheltenham and the Marketing Collab team will embed itself into the Boulders marketing team to boost the positioning of this strong Welsh brand.

Lauren Hill, founder of Marketing Collab, said:

“We are thrilled to be working with Ollie and his team at Boulders. The company has a great story and a strong leadership team and we are looking forward to amplifying their work through our new marketing strategy. “Boulders has been around for 18 years and is a great example of a business that has stood the test of time and has flexed to meet the different needs of its clients. The climbing community is very loyal to Boulders, but it’s time to spread the reach of the great work that the team does and show the wellbeing benefits of climbing and bouldering for the rest of the population.”

Ollie Noakes, founder of Boulders, said:

“It’s been great to have Marketing Collab on board to have a fresh look at our business, our messaging and also our offering. With their help, we are hoping to expand our markets and open doors to get even more people, clubs and communities into our centres in Cardiff and Cheltenham.”

Marketing Collab was borne out of Clwb Marketing, a networking community set up especially for marketing professionals. Rather than operating as an external agency, Marketing Collab works inside organisations, acting as their marketing team, working closely with a company’s leadership team to understand the business from the inside out.