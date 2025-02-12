SME-Focused Apprenticeship Strategy ‘Could Bridge Skills Gaps’

Supporting SMEs to take on apprentices could help close the skills gap, according to the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) in Wales.

It is marking Apprenticeship Week Wales by calling for Medr – the Commission for Tertiary Education and Research – to deliver an SME focused strategy to close Wales’ skills gaps by increasing the number of apprenticeship starts and supporting more small firms to take on apprentices.

Apprenticeships bring significant value to learners, employers and the wider Welsh economy, says the FSB. But it is warning that a cut in the target for apprenticeship starts in this Senedd, plateauing funding in the Draft Budget and a reduction in starts in 2023/4 all indicate that more must be done to encourage take up of apprenticeships.

Ben Cottam, Head of Wales at the Federation of Small Businesses, said:

“National Apprenticeship Week is a wonderful opportunity to promote apprenticeships as a valuable pathway into work and to celebrate the small businesses currently employing apprentices and nurturing their skills. “Skills gaps are a persistent top three issue for SMEs. Apprenticeships have a key role to play in bridging these gaps and in developing the workforce required to deliver the economic growth Wales desperately needs. “Training apprentices can be incredibly beneficial for small businesses, providing flexibility in training and development to meet their specific needs, fostering innovation by bringing new ideas to the table, and apprentices are often highly motivated and eager to learn. “Yet, smaller firms typically face greater barrier to training participation due to information barriers about the opportunities available, lack of time and capacity to mentor and develop apprentices, and financial barriers. “We welcome that the new tertiary education body Medr now has responsibility for delivering the apprenticeship contract. We would like to see the delivery of an SME focused strategy to ensure that small businesses have access to an equitable, financially viable and straight-forward way to recruit and train.”

Dr Ali J Wright, founder and director of Needle Rock upholstery business, said: