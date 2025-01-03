Local Energy Projects Share Funding Boost

A total of 32 community green energy projects across Wales have been awarded up to £10 million in grant funding.

The successful projects were selected after a competitive application process and will be delivered over the coming months. The projects include solar panels, heat pumps, battery storage and electric vehicle charging points in schools, leisure centres, care homes, business parks, community centres, and activity centres.

This funding forms part of the vision of Welsh Government’s Ynni Cymru programme, set up to support and realise the benefits of locally owned renewable energy generation and Smart Local Energy Systems.

Rebecca Evans, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning said: