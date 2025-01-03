Local Energy Projects Share Funding Boost

A total of 32 community green energy projects across Wales have been awarded up to £10 million in grant funding.
The successful projects were selected after a competitive application process and will be delivered over the coming months. The projects include solar panels, heat pumps, battery storage and electric vehicle charging points in schools, leisure centres, care homes, business parks, community centres, and activity centres.
This funding forms part of the vision of Welsh Government’s Ynni Cymru programme, set up to support and realise the benefits of locally owned renewable energy generation and Smart Local Energy Systems.
Rebecca Evans, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning said:
“The wide-ranging benefits of smarter, greener energy generation and networks is clear – and we are committed to delivering that on every scale.
“Whilst ground-breaking technology and the development of national infrastructure continues apace across strategic sites in Wales, it’s equally important that we continue to support the growth of smarter, locally driven innovative projects.
“There was a huge amount of interest in this support, which goes to show the enormous appetite for clean, smarter energy systems keeping benefits within our communities and reducing the need for large scale infrastructure. I’m delighted to be able to support so many quality projects which will each have a positive impact on the many who use them.
“I look forward to seeing Ynni Cymru continuing to support a range of local services and facilities whilst contributing to our low carbon commitments.”