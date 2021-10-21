Smart Energy Technology Provider Establishes South Wales Facility

Innovative smart energy technology provider Thermify is to establish a facility in South Wales, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has announced.

The international company, headed by Silicon Valley entrepreneur Travis Theune, is due to move into Sony’s Pencoed site this month.

Thermify Cloud has designed a revolutionary low-carbon heating system that will provide households with affordable heating and hot water by using the waste heat from a bank of computers that are incorporated into the heating system.

Thermify Cloud is a distributed data centre in homes that carries out computation tasks for commercial companies (for example financial service companies, retailers and media companies); these tasks generate heat, which is converted by the Thermify HeatHub for heating and hot water use, replacing conventional carbon emitting gas boilers.

The company will be collaborating with Swansea University’s SPECIFIC Innovation and Knowledge Centre, an industry leading energy technology research hub with full-scale demonstration capabilities.

Thermify’s HeatHub product uses 450 Raspberry Pi processors which are also manufactured at Sony’s Pencoed site. Thermify is aiming to produce 40,000 HeatHub units per annum within the next 3-5 years.

Welcoming Thermify to Wales, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething said:

“The Welsh Government has been working with the company for some time to secure their move to Wales. This is yet another example that Wales is firmly open for business and we will remain open and competitive for inward investors from around the world. “We’re determined to help create new green jobs in the industries of the future. We are really excited by emerging smart energy systems and how they are integrating and interlinking with transport and heat systems. Smart technology allows homes and businesses to generate, store and use energy in ways not previously available – a win for businesses, consumers and crucially the environment. “We recognise the international role played by our universities and the economic importance of the beneficial links they provide to the wider world through students, research and business relationships. Thermify will be able to benefit from Swansea University’s industry-leading SPECIFIC energy technology research and full-scale demonstration capabilities.”

Travis Theune, CEO of Thermify Cloud said: