Smart Energy Project in Pembrokeshire Gets £2m Funding

A project to integrate hydrogen and other renewable technologies in a smart energy system has won £2m in funding.

Pembrokeshire County Council has been successful in leading a bid under the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) Prospering from the Energy Revolution challenge for the Milford Haven: Energy Kingdom (MH:EK) project.

A total of £21m has been awarded to 10 ground-breaking smart energy projects across UK. It includes over £2m in UKRI funding for the MH:EK detailed design project in the Milford Haven waterway area, to trial new technology which could become a blueprint for greener localised energy generation on the road to net zero.

The challenge aims to contribute to the goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050, whilst the competition winners aim to create a pipeline of highly innovative, ambitious and investable local energy system designs that will be ready to roll out across the UK in the 2020s.

Paul Miller, the County Council’s Cabinet Member for Economy, Tourism, Leisure and Culture, welcomed the news that UK Government funding would support a smart energy hydrogen feasibility project around the Haven waterway.

Councillor Miller said:

“Pembrokeshire has played a key role in the UK’s energy production and supply for decades, and this project paves the way for an exciting future based around renewable energy. The Council is delighted to be working with partners as part of its net zero carbon agenda.”

UK Minister for Business, Energy and Clean Growth, Kwasi Kwarteng, said:

“Every corner of the UK has a part to play as we eliminate our contribution to climate change entirely by 2050. This funding will deliver energy savings and reduce carbon emissions – a win-win for communities and the environment. “If successful, the community pilot projects, which span from Liverpool and Coventry to Southend and Milford Haven, could revolutionise local energy generation – bringing local communities into the frontline in the fight against climate change.”

Milford Haven : Energy Kingdom is a two-year project aiming to accelerate the transition to an integrated hydrogen and renewable energy system.

This would be achieved via the detailed design of a smart local energy system for the Milford Haven waterway, including local renewable energy with future offshore wind and biomass for decarbonised gas transition; diversified seed markets for hydrogen across buildings, transport and industry; consumer trials of fuel cell vehicles and hybrid heat pumps; and comprehensive energy systems designing.

The project partners and roles are:

Pembrokeshire County Council – lead, transport trials and local stakeholder engagement

– lead, transport trials and local stakeholder engagement Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult – Project Manager and renewable asset integration

Riversimple – fuel cell vehicle trials, user experience analysis

Wales & West Utilities – gas network integration and gas network decarbonisation design and development

Port of Milford Haven – industry partner engagement, commercial micro-grid expansion and integration, heating and transport trials

Supporting contractors:

Energy Systems Catapult (ESC) – systems designing

Arup – design integration

The project also has backing from the following non-funded collaborators and supporters: RWE, Western Power Distribution, Welsh Government Energy Service, Community Energy Pembrokeshire and Simply Blue Energy.