Small Construction Businesses ‘Are Driving Sustainability in 2026’

More than eight in 10 (88%) business owners in the construction sector say that committing to sustainability is important to them this year.

24% of businesses are working on plans to embed sustainability into their business culture and plans for the year ahead. A further 25% of small businesses in the sector say that this year they are also committed to taking more practical steps to support sustainable business practices on a day-to-day basis.

This new research from Novuna Business Finance suggests UK small businesses are emerging as the business community’s new flag-bearers on maintaining a focus and commitment to sustainability.

This coincides with an improved business outlook for the year ahead. Data from Novuna’s Business Barometer tracker revealed that construction small businesses have started 2026 with an upturn in growth forecasts. Just 17% of construction enterprises were predicting growth during the final months of 2025, for the start of 2026 this had risen to 24%.

The new Novuna Business Finance poll of 1,000 small business owners revealed the specific aspects of sustainability that construction businesses rated as more important going into 2026:

38% prioritised improving policies and facilities towards packaging and waste – and recycling for products and services;

37% of construction businesses placed greater importance on their business having a positive social impact in their immediate community;

a further 17% said they were investing in local suppliers or contractors and 13% were committed to creating jobs locally.

In terms of who has been most influential in encouraging small business owners to take sustainability seriously, the close relationship many construction small businesses have with their customers and staff plays a significant role. Nationally, 27% of respondents mentioned the influence of their customers and 26% cited the influence of staff members. 18% of small business owners mentioned their partner and 17% the pester power of their children in committing their enterprises to sustainability.