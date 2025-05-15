Small Business Need for Finance to Power Growth Hits Eight-year Peak

The percentage of UK small businesses that rely on finance or funding in order to invest in business growth has reached an eight year high.

Those most in need of it are the enterprises predicting significant expansion for the months ahead according to new research by Novuna Business Finance.

The nationwide poll of 1,242 small business owners suggested that 58% of business owners said they would have to put one or more growth projects on hold in the coming months if they were unable to secure funding or finance to power their growth plans.

This reliance on finance comes at a time when the ripple effect of geo-political disruption is making it harder for small business owners to forecast organic growth. Nationally, the percentage of UK small business owners predicting growth for the three months to the end of June has fallen to a four-year low (29%) – with significant falls in the manufacturing, construction and retail sectors.

The Novuna Business Finance research also dashes any assumption that access to finance is the preserve of business start-ups. Rather, the Novuna data suggests that established and successful businesses were those most in need of funding in order to turbo-charge existing growth plans. For example, enterprises that predicted significant expansion over the next three months were far more likely to need funding to power growth than those enterprises trying to overturn contraction (90% Vs 57%). Also, established small businesses with a turnover of £1-10 million were more likely to need finance than start-ups with a turnover of less than £1 million (66% VS 55%).

The Novuna data suggests the projects small businesses will drop if they are unable to secure funding are the very initiatives that would support the economy at large – job creation, expansion into new overseas markets and launching new products and services.

Sector highlights

Whilst the need for finance peaked in IT/ telecoms (70%) and the media/marketing sectors (65%), across all but one industry sectors there was a year-on-year rise in the percentage of small businesses needing to secure funding to power one of more growth initiatives.

Regional Round-up

Around the UK, there was a year-on-year increase in the percentage of small businesses reliant on funding to power growth in six UK regions. The need for finance was strongest in the regions that are home to England’s three biggest cities – London (75%), The North West (65%) and West Midlands (62%).

Joanna Morris, Head of Insight at Novuna Business Finance, said: