Small Business and Local Working Hub Launches in North Cardiff

A brand new coworking and business support Hub in Llanishen has launched to offer affordable, local working opportunities to the North Cardiff community.

Based at the New Directions’ Head Office building on Cardiff Business Park in Llanishen, Cwrt Coworking, is run by coworking and small business experts, Town Square Spaces Ltd (TownSq) which also operates spaces in London, Wrexham, West Sussex, Oxfordshire, Devon and Rhyl.

Boot the Commute, a recent research project run by TownSq, surveyed more than 5m miles worth of commutes and found that 85% of people want to commit to working closer to home in the future. This has been echoed by politicians and business leaders calling for new infrastructure and workplaces within communities – a call that spaces such as Cwrt Coworking intend to answer.

The modern building boasts 14 small and medium offices, a coworking space for up to 60 people and a number of meeting rooms. It aims to facilitate the changing way people work, by providing a flexible workspace for individuals, right through to growing teams.

Jamie McGowan, Community Director for TownSq said there was a real desire for a closer-to-home workspace, outside the city centre:

“We’re already seeing a lot of interest from local freelancers and small businesses who want to cut their commute and work closer to home. “North Cardiff has been crying out for a space like this; somewhere that provides the benefits of a professional workspace, as well as the support and natural networking that happens when people work together. “There is a lot of office space in and around Cardiff – all at varying cost – but the feedback from our other hubs is unanimous – it’s the community that truly makes a space work. Coworking spaces become the beating heart of an office. It can sound idealistic – but it really creates an energy that’s hard to match, and that filters through into the businesses based around it. “I’d encourage anyone with an idea or a desire to start their own business to come and take a look at our space. We can offer support to anyone in the early stages of their business; from teams looking to collaborate with others, to the individual with a promising idea who can’t quite quit their day-job yet – we can help.”

Jeff Tune, Chair at New Directions where Cwrt is located, said they were keen to help create more accessible workspaces in North Cardiff. Jeff said:

“I’m really happy to have a coworking space within the New Directions Head Office. I know from first-hand experience that collaboration is key at the beginning of any business journey and Cwrt’s members will certainly receive a first-class space to come and work together. “We offered our office space to Cwrt because we believe in the way it supports entrepreneurs, start-ups and growing businesses. Cwrt has a forward-thinking vision for the future of workplaces and I’m thrilled we are able to be a part of something so crucial to the development of businesses and Cardiff as a whole. I’m really excited to see what the members and community will achieve together in the coming months and years.”

To learn more about Cwrt or to book a tour, you can call 02921 111 252 or email [email protected].