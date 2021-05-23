Sleeperz Hotel Cardiff Re-opens Unveiling Seven Storey 21-Room Expansion

A Cardiff city centre hotel recognised for its architectural excellence has reopened with a new seven storey 21-room extension that was repeatedly delayed by the pandemic.

Sleeperz Hotels Cardiff, the nearest hotel to Cardiff Central Rail Station, is a RIBA (Royal Institute of British Architects) award winner, commended for its intelligent design and build on unusually shaped land owned by Network Rail.

Hotel staff welcomed their first guests yesterday to experience the new wing which took 18 months and several phases of work to complete.

Laura Peeroo, general manager of Sleeperz Hotels Cardiff, said:

“It’s incredible to finally reopen the doors and welcome guests. All hoteliers have waited eagerly for the lifting of restrictions and the sight of guests checking in – but this is an extra special moment for us as we finally re-opened with an even bigger and better Sleeperz Hotel.”

The expansion was designed by the Cardiff office of Holder Mathias Architects, specialists in urban masterplanning, leisure and retail developments, and was originally intended to complete in June 2020 but was set back by lockdowns, closures and Covid-19 restrictions.

The extension includes a combination of family, superior and accessible rooms and will broaden the appeal of the city centre hotel to leisure and business travellers.

David Myers, chief executive of Sleeperz Hotels Ltd, said:

“Cardiff city centre has undergone an exciting transformation with the Central Square Cardiff development. It’s a stunning new gateway for visitors to the Welsh Capital and it’s all within a minutes’ walk of Sleeperz Hotels Cardiff. We are re-opening at just the right time, as people leave lockdown eager to rediscover our cities and all of the lifestyle and entertainment experiences we’ve been missing during the pandemic.”

The works also included upgraded redesigns to the bathroom pods throughout the pre-existing 74-room hotel.

Sleeperz Staycationz

Sleeperz Hotels has launched Staycationz, a new campaign offering three-night breaks from £40 per night, for guests keen to holiday at home rather than risk foreign travel.

Sleeperz Hotels Cardiff opened in November 2008 during the global financial crash.

The innovative brand of stylish, compact rooms with high quality furnishings and affordable rates helped Sleeperz Hotels pioneer a new genre of design-led budget hotels that are now popular in leading UK cities.

Sleeperz Hotels has since opened in Newcastle, Edinburgh and Dundee and is actively seeking new sites in prime city locations across the UK.

www.sleeperz.com

Sleeperz Hotel Cardiff Extension