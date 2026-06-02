Skills Sector Urged to Keep Training High on Welsh Government Agenda

The National Training Federation for Wales (NTfW) is calling on stakeholders in the skills and training sector to work together to ensure skills remain high on the political agenda.

Lisa Mytton, NTfW strategic director, spoke to Cathy Owens, director at Cavendish Consulting, about what the new Plaid Cymru Welsh Government could mean for the skills ecosystem in Wales.

They discuss what the Plaid Cymru manifesto had to say around further education and skills, and agree that stakeholders now need to work together to ensure those commitments are delivered now that the party is in government.

Lisa and Cathy also discuss the role of training providers, employers and the wider skills community in sharing information with new MSs, returning MSs and with new ministers and deputy ministers.