Skills Minister says Commitment to Apprenticeships is ‘Unwavering’

Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, Jack Sargeant, has pledged the Welsh Government’s “unwavering” commitment to apprenticeships to meet the needs of an ever-evolving economy.

Speaking at the National Training Federation for Wales annual conference, held at Cardiff City Stadium, he told delegates:

“We are driving Wales’ green revolution through our apprenticeship programme, training in cutting-edge green tech, digital innovation and AI. “These programmes are our investment in Wales’ future and our commitment to apprenticeships remains unwavering.”

Mr Sargeant gave the closing speech at the well-attended conference, themed ‘Apprenticeships: Fuelling economic growth and future innovation’, and thanked delegates for their dedication and passion to delivering apprenticeships across Wales.

“Together, we are building a Wales where everyone has the chance to succeed,” he added. “Let us continue to work hand in hand to maximise the impact of apprenticeships on our economy and society.”

He listened intently to a question and answer session with four current apprentices from across Wales, which he described as “truly superb”.

Mr Sargeant is the first former apprentice to become a minister in the Welsh Government and he said he hoped more would follow in the future.

“I am filled with a sense of pride and optimism that you have been able to delve into the transformative power of apprenticeships and their pivotal role in shaping a skilled and adaptable workforce in our ever-evolving global economy,” he told delegates. “Apprenticeships bridge the skills gap, provide hands on experience and foster innovation. They support our economic goals and also contribute to social mobility. These programmes are not just about learning a trade; they are about building a future where every individual can thrive and contribute to society. “We are creating opportunities for people at every stage of life, proving that it is never too late to pursue new dreams. With over half of our apprentices aged above 25, we are helping people to reinvent their careers at any age.”

He highlighted that the Welsh Government was maintaining its apprenticeship budget at £144 million for 2025-’26. It was also working closely with Medr, new regulator and funder of tertiary education and research for Wales and other stakeholders to ensure that apprenticeship pathways meet the needs of learners, employers and the Welsh economy.

The conference, which had Agored Cymru as its headline sponsor and City & Guilds as associate sponsor, focused on the vital role that apprenticeships play in developing a world class workforce to deliver future economic growth for Wales.

Other speakers included Darren Howells, Agored Cymru chief executive officer, Rhian Edwards, executive director for policy at Medr, Philip Blaker, chief executive of Qualifications Wales, Lisa Mytton, NTFW strategic director and Angharad Lloyd Beynon, City & Guilds senior policy, stakeholder and partnerships manager for nations and Ireland.

They all emphasised the need for collaboration to meet current and future challenges, including embracing AI technologies to meet the ever-changing needs of employers and the economy.

They also stressed the importance of matching apprenticeships, offering transferrable skills, to the needs of employers, the economy and society.

Mr Howells said Agored Cymru supported the work of the Welsh Government, Medr and Qualifications Wales to improve apprenticeships to meet the needs of learners, employers and the economy, but stressed that cohesion was critical.

He urged Wales not to follow England by removing literacy and numeracy skills for adult apprentices, warning:

“This is dangerous if we are to fill the skills gaps in the UK. “We should not lose sight that what we do in Wales is a successful model which is often looked at by English providers with a degree of envy. We must be brave, innovative and push the boundaries to make a difference without compromising quality.”

Rhian Edwards announced that a strategic plan, which sets out Medr’s ambitions, is due to be published on March 12, followed by an operational plan in May and the strategic visions, aims and objectives of a new Apprenticeship Programme for post 2027 by the end of this year.

Medr’s challenges include tackling the high economic inactivity rate in Wales and addressing skills gaps in the Welsh workforce.

“We’ve got some complex issues to address and Medr cannot deliver our shared ambitions for Wales and its learners without working in collaboration with our stakeholders and partners across the sector. “We are confident that, by working with you, we can enable a tertiary education and research system that is centred around the needs of learners, society and the economy with excellence, equality and engagement at its heart,” she said.

Lisa Mytton highlighted the strong collaboration theme running through the conference.

“There are a lot of changes coming our way in the next few months,” she said. “We must renew our commitment to advance apprenticeships as we continue our collaborative working relationship with Medr and the Welsh Government to ensure that Wales continues to offer opportunities for all to support economic growth.”

Workshops were be run by Estyn, Federation of Awarding Bodies, Qualifications Wales, Panda Education and Training, Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol, Learning and Work Institute, Education Workforce Council and Future Digital Education.