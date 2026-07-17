Skills, Innovation and Collaboration Will Define South East Wales’ Next Chapter

When business leaders talk about the future of South East Wales, the conversation inevitably turns to skills.

Whether it's advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, cyber security, aerospace or emerging AI technologies, the challenge is becoming increasingly clear: how do we develop the talent needed to support growth in the industries that will define our economy over the coming decades?

For me, the answer lies in stronger collaboration between education, industry and government.

South East Wales has many of the ingredients needed for long-term economic success. We are home to world-class research, innovative businesses, growing technology clusters and a skilled workforce. Yet there remains an opportunity to better connect those strengths and create a more coordinated approach to developing talent and innovation.

That is why the recently announced partnership between Cardiff and Vale College and Cardiff University is so important. Our shared ambition to develop the proposed South Wales Deeptech Academy is about far more than education. It is about creating the conditions for sustainable economic growth and ensuring businesses can access the skills and expertise they need to thrive.

Across every sector, technology is reshaping how organisations operate. Businesses are adapting to advances in automation, artificial intelligence and digital transformation while navigating increasing global competition. In this environment, access to talent is rapidly becoming one of the most important factors determining regional competitiveness.

The challenge is no longer simply preparing young people for employment. Today's workforce needs continuous opportunities to develop new skills, adapt to changing technologies and progress throughout their careers. Learning must become a lifelong endeavour rather than a single stage of life.

This is where stronger partnerships matter.

Too often, employers tell us that engaging with the skills system can be complex. Businesses know what challenges they face, but identifying the right training providers, research expertise or innovation support can be difficult. A more joined-up approach would not only improve access to talent but also strengthen links between employers and the education sector.

The vision behind the Deeptech Academy is to help create that connection. By bringing together further education, higher education, industry and public sector partners, we can build clearer pathways into high-value careers while supporting employers to innovate, grow and remain competitive.

Importantly, this must be a regional effort. No single organisation can solve South East Wales' skills challenges alone. The scale of change taking place across our economy demands collaboration, shared ambition and a willingness to work across traditional boundaries. That is why we are keen to engage a broad range of stakeholders as the initiative develops, including other universities like the University of South

Wales, the five colleges in our region, businesses and public bodies from across the region.

There is also a significant opportunity to strengthen the region's attractiveness to investors. Businesses looking to invest increasingly assess the availability of skills, innovation capacity and research expertise when making decisions about where to locate and expand. Regions that can demonstrate a strong talent pipeline and a culture of collaboration are far better positioned to secure future investment.

However, economic growth alone is not enough. The real measure of success will be whether more people across our communities can benefit from the opportunities being created. Ensuring that high-quality education, training and career progression pathways are accessible to people from all backgrounds must remain a central part of our ambitions for the region.

As we look ahead, I am optimistic about what South East Wales can achieve.

We have the expertise, the ambition and the partnerships needed to build a stronger future economy. The challenge now is to align those strengths behind a shared vision that delivers benefits for businesses, learners and communities alike.

If we get that right, we will not only meet the skills demands of tomorrow's industries but help position South East Wales as one of the UK's leading centres for innovation-led growth.