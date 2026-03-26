Six New Affordable Homes Completed in Llanystumdwy

North Wales Housing has officially welcomed six new families to their new homes in Llanystumdwy, Gwynedd.

The new development consists of six high-quality homes: two 3-bedroom, 5-person houses, and four 2-bedroom, 4-person dormer bungalows.

Work began on the Llŷn Peninsula development in 2024 and all properties have been constructed using a structural timber frame. This modern method of construction offers a range of environmental and energy-efficient benefits, including high levels of thermal insulation, improved airtightness and reduced carbon emissions. This sustainable approach supports lower heating costs for residents and contributes to broader efforts to tackle climate change.

North Wales Housing has worked in close partnership with Tai Teg, Cyngor Gwynedd and Welsh Government to bring the project to fruition. The homes have been built by GMC (Gareth Morris Construction Limited).

Earlier in the week, North Wales Housing welcomed Siân Gwenllian MS, Jennifer Johnson (Cyngor Gwynedd), Bethan Parry Jones (Llanystumdwy Clerc), and representatives from the local Community Council, to Cae’r Felin to visit the newly completed development.

Siân Gwenllian MS said:

“Good luck to the families who are moving to the 6 new social homes on the Cae'r Felin estate in Llanystumdwy. “It's nice to see families building a future in our villages, keeping our communities alive and our language thriving! And doing so in energy efficient and environmentally friendly houses. “There is a housing crisis in Wales, and more social housing is needed to tackle that crisis.”

One family, who had been living in temporary accommodation in Pwllheli, said the move means a huge amount to them:

“This house is absolutely fantastic, and we honestly couldn't have asked for more.”

Another new resident shared how much of a difference the home will make:

“We feel blessed. We currently live in a small, run-down flat. This is the fresh start we needed, and we consider ourselves very lucky.”

Lauren Eaton-Jones, Assistant Director – Development at North Wales Housing, said: