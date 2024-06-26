Site Managers Win National Quality Awards

Six South Wales site managers have won a top national award for the quality of the homes they are building.



Dave Jones, Rhys Thomas, Paul Ellis, Tom Reason, Kurt Patterson and Chris Davies from Barratt and David Wilson Homes South Wales all won a Pride in the Job Quality Award from the National House Building Council (NHBC).

Barratt site managers picked up 89 Pride in the Job Quality Awards at the prestigious awards ceremony, nicknamed the ‘Oscars of the housebuilding industry’ — which is more than any other housebuilder.

This is the 20th year in a row that Barratt has won more Pride in the Job awards than every other housebuilder, with more than 1,500 individual awards won over the years.

The awards showcase the best site managers in the country who can deliver the highest quality homes for their customers. Each site manager is judged on a range of key criteria including health and safety, their technical knowledge, customer service and attention to detail.

Every site manager who is registered with the NHBC is automatically entered into the awards, with just 450 winners being selected from over 8,000 entrants — showcasing the top 5% in British housebuilding.

David Kelland, Operations Director at Barratt Developments South Wales, said: “We are always striving to make our customers happy, by building the high-quality homes that each and every one of them deserves.

“These awards recognise only the best new homes and best-managed developments across the country, and we are very proud of our UK record — to have won more awards than any other housebuilder for 20 years in a row is an incredible achievement and underlines our commitment to building the very best new homes for our customers.

“Every customer who buys a home built by a site manager who has won a Pride in the Job Award can have confidence that their home is of the highest possible quality.”