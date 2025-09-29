Site Investigations Begin for New Swansea City Office Development

Site investigation works are due to begin in the area of Swansea’s former St David’s Shopping Centre, paving the way for a major new office development.

With main construction due to start in spring 2026, the landmark office scheme is part of Swansea Council’s wider programme to transform the city centre into a place where significantly more people choose to live, work, and spend their time.

The council says more people working in the city, more residents living centrally, and more visitors coming in all add up to the footfall and spending that make new shops, restaurants, and businesses viable. The development is designed to combine with others to deliver this.

Appointed by Swansea Council, Andrew Scott Ltd will lead the site investigation works.

The plans include four upper floors of modern, flexible office space, alongside ground-floor commercial businesses that will directly benefit from the increased footfall generated by hundreds of new office workers.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“This scheme isn’t just about building offices – it’s about people. The more people we bring to work, live, and spend time in the city centre, the stronger the case becomes for new shops, restaurants, and leisure businesses to open here. “Numbers matter when it comes to investment. “Together with our partners, we’re driving a city centre transformation that’s all about creating a vibrant, sustainable, and successful place for local people and businesses. “This office development is another key step forward in our £1bn regeneration programme that’s helping to make Swansea one of the UK’s best cities to live, work, study, visit, and enjoy.”

Swansea Council will occupy one of the floors, with the rest of the office space available for a mix of public and private sector organisations.

The council is delivering the scheme in partnership with Urban Splash and development manager RivingtonHark, with a design by award-winning architects shedkm.

Sustainability is also central to the project, with features including a blue roof for sustainable drainage, a green roof to enhance biodiversity, and rooftop solar panels to reduce carbon emissions.

This office development is the first major stage in the wider regeneration of the former St David’s Shopping Centre site, with more plans for the area to be announced.