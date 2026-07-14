Site Clearance and Enabling Works Continue for Cardiff Crossrail

The enabling works to transform Callaghan Square as part of the first phase of Cardiff Crossrail are continuing into the next phase to ensure a new tram-train route can be built between Cardiff Central Railway Station and Cardiff Bay.

Works to divert utilities beneath the carriageway are ongoing, including the relocation of a high-pressure gas main, and motorists are being advised to choose alternative routes while the works take place.

As part of the next phase, the current lane restrictions will remain in place, while a section of Bute Street between Maria Street and North Church Street will be closed to vehicles from 24 July for approximately six weeks, with temporary traffic management measures in place around Callaghan Square.

Access to North Church Street and Maria Street will be maintained via alternative routes, while pedestrian access will remain available throughout the works.

The joint project between Cardiff Council and Transport for Wales has appointed GRAHAM as the principal contractor to deliver the first phase of the scheme.

The scheme marks the beginning of an ambitious vision for Cardiff Crossrail, which, when complete, will deliver a modern tram system connecting Plasdwr in the north-west of the city with the proposed new Parkway Railway Station in the east.

Backed by £100 million in joint funding from the Welsh Government and the UK Government's Levelling Up Fund, the first phase of the project will help manage increased footfall, transport visitors to and from Cardiff's 16,500-seat indoor arena, which is currently under construction, and carry workers, residents and visitors between Cardiff Bay and the city centre.

The scheme will deliver:

A new tram-train connection between Cardiff Central Railway Station and Cardiff Bay via the new Loudoun Square Railway Station, which is currently under construction

New tram platforms at Cardiff Central Railway Station and an additional platform at Cardiff Bay Railway Station

A new twin-track tramway through Callaghan Square

A simpler road layout, making the area safer and easier to use

New pedestrian spaces, landscaping and sustainable drainage

Fully segregated cycle routes and improved pedestrian crossings

Cllr Dan De'Ath, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Strategic Planning and Transport, said:

“This is a long-term investment in Cardiff's public transport infrastructure and will play a key role in supporting major developments across the city, including the redevelopment of Cardiff Central Railway Station, the regeneration of Callaghan Square, the new indoor arena, and the Atlantic Wharf redevelopment in Cardiff Bay. “The vision for Cardiff Crossrail is clearly set out in the city's 10-year transport vision. This is about building a greener, more sustainable and affordable transport system for the city.”

Variable Message Signs (VMS) on major routes into the city are providing advance notice to motorists, and additional on-street signage has been installed on roads approaching Callaghan Square.

Motorists are advised to consider alternative routes while these works are underway:

From the north, motorists are advised to use North Road, Boulevard de Nantes and Fitzalan Place

From the east, motorists are advised to use Newport Road and Glossop Road

From the south and west, motorists are advised to use the A4232 (Link Road) and Central Link

Cllr De'Ath continued: