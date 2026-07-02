SIP Building Systems Completes Multi-million Pound Acquisition of SBUK Group

SIP Building Systems Ltd (SBS) has completed the multi-million pound acquisition of SBUK Group in a transaction advised by DSW Corporate Finance’s Cardiff office.

Established in 2005, Widnes-based SBS is a manufacturer of Structural Insulated Panels (SIP), covering sectors including housing, commercial, leisure homes, military solutions, modular buildings and cold stores.

Based in Normanton, West Yorkshire, SBUK Group comprises the SIPBuildUK, CladBuildUK, and FrameBuildUK brands. These combined capabilities allow the Group to design and manufacture high performance, thermally efficient buildings, delivering a fully integrated structural envelope solution to the UK construction sector.

The acquisition now brings together two of the UK’s leading SIP businesses, creating a scaled platform with enhanced technical capability and expanded market reach. It will significantly strengthen SBS’s ability to deliver scalable, energy-efficient building solutions, a key component of the UK’s evolving construction sector. This will place the enlarged group at the forefront of modern methods of construction (MMC).

The transaction was supported by a multi-million pound funding package from HSBC. The financing combined acquisition funding with property-backed lending to support both the immediate transaction and the group’s long-term growth strategy, while being structured to balance stability with operational flexibility in line with SBS’s growth ambitions. A comprehensive security package, including cross-group guarantees and debentures, was implemented alongside financial covenants set at sustainable levels to provide sufficient headroom for integration and future expansion.

SBS is part-owned by Cardiff-based Resource Limited, the family office of the late Nick Williams OBE.

DSW Corporate Finance acted as lead buy-side advisor to SBS, supporting deal structuring, lender engagement and negotiation of key commercial terms through to successful completion. The deal team was led by Koo Aseeley, supported by Benjamin Nix. Legal advice was provided by Geldards Law, with tax advisory support from Kilsby Williams.

Peter Barr, Managing Director at SIP Building Systems Ltd, said:

“This acquisition is an important step in the continued growth of SBS. Bringing SBS, SIPCO and SIP Build UK(SBUK Group) together creates a business with greater manufacturing capacity, broader technical capability and a wider range of solutions for our customers. The combined group is well placed to support projects of all sizes, from individual homes through to large-scale residential and commercial developments.”

Paul Postle, Group Finance Director at Resource, added:

“DSW provided practical and commercially focused advice throughout the acquisition of SBUK. They managed the process well, kept momentum in the transaction and challenged our thinking where appropriate. They were a valuable sounding board and helped us navigate negotiations, funding and completion within a tight timeframe.”

Koo Aseeley, Partner at DSW Corporate Finance, said: