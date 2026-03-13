Sinclair Group Welcomes Second Škoda Site in Newport

The Sinclair Group has strengthened its presence as Wales’ largest automotive retail group with the opening of its second Škoda dealership in Newport.

Following its acquisition of the previous Škoda franchise in Newport operated by Mon Motors, the Group has relocated the business to Corporation Road. It will operate alongside its sister Volkswagen retailer in the wake of a significant investment programme on the four-acre plot.

Owned and operated by the Sinclair Group for more than 30 years, the Newport site has been transformed to accommodate both brands.

The Corporation Road site has been home to a petrol station for many years, but alongside the showroom refurbishment, this has also been redesigned. Drivers will still be able to purchase fuel from the location via 24-hour pay-at-the-pump facilities. However, the main petrol station shop has been replaced by a state-of-the-art service centre offering full, manufacturer-approved aftersales capability for servicing, maintenance, MOTs and repairs.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to strengthen our association with Škoda which we have proudly represented in Swansea since 2009 and we’re delighted to enhance our presence in Newport where our Volkswagen team has already built a phenomenal reputation,” said Andy Sinclair, Managing Director, Sinclair Group. “Our site in Corporation Road has been an integral and important part of the business for many years and our investment to create a magnificent dual-branded location will ensure this continues by generating even more interest, footfall and custom not only now but way into the future.”

Sinclair Škoda Newport will be staffed by a 10-strong team, which includes several familiar faces who have transferred from the previous Mon Motors business. Overseeing the new retailer and its sister site in Swansea is Adam Lewis, Head of Franchise for Sinclair Škoda.

“For both sales and servicing, we have an experienced, knowledgeable and friendly team that is committed to delivering an exceptional experience to customers as soon as they walk through the door,” said Adam. “We’re proud to invest in the Newport community and to continue growing the Škoda brand locally in line with the personal and professional service that has been the hallmark of the Sinclair Group since it was founded in 1945.”

The Sinclair Group now represents 13 brands at 30 sites from West Wales across to Shropshire.