Sinclair Group Revs Up its Support for Tŷ Hafan

Tŷ Hafan, the leading Welsh children’s charity, is getting its 2023 fund-raising into gear with the help of the Sinclair Group.

Wales’ biggest motor retail group is kicking off the New Year by donating £10 to the worthy cause from every used car sold between January and March.

A similar gesture saw the Sully-based hospice receive more than £5,000 following the sales of over 500 vehicles in December 2021. The Sinclair donation was used to provide comfort, care and support to children with life-shortening conditions, along with their families at the hospice and in homes and communities across Wales.

Tŷ Hafan supports around 300 families every year offering a range of services including short-break care, sibling support and end of life care, helping them to make the most of the time they have together.

Kelly Dibble, Corporate Partnerships Manager for Tŷ Hafan, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to be supported by Sinclair Group and their customers once again. “Donations from the sale of a product is an innovative and simple way for a business and their customers to help make an impact locally. “The funds raised from the campaign will help Tŷ Hafan continue to be there for the children and their families, both at our hospice and out in the community.”

During 2022, the Sinclair Group has added new Hyundai and Land Rover dealerships in Aberystwyth and Ludlow to its portfolio. It now represents 10 brands from 25 locations in addition to its standalone used car operations in Bridgend and Swansea.

Richard Seaward, Head of Strategic Development at the Sinclair Group, was delighted that his company was able to support the sterling work of Tŷ Hafan for a second time.