‘Significant Reduction’ in Young People Not in Education, Employment or Training on Anglesey

The number of young people leaving Year 11 not in education, employment or training (NEET) on Anglesey has fallen significantly.

The latest figures, published as part of Isle of Anglesey County Council's Quarter 4 Performance Scorecard, represent a significant improvement, showing just 0.6% of school leavers in 2025 recorded as NEET.

This follows a positive trend over previous years, with those registered as NEET reducing from 1.9% in 2024/25 and from 4% in 2023/24.

The positive progress reflects the continued commitment and partnership working between schools, support services, training providers and local employers to ensure young people receive the right support at the right time, the council said.

It added that a range of targeted approaches have contributed to the improvement, including:

Early intervention and identification of risk – working closely with schools to identify young people who may be at risk of becoming NEET, using information around attendance, behaviour and progress to provide support before they leave education.

– working closely with schools to identify young people who may be at risk of becoming NEET, using information around attendance, behaviour and progress to provide support before they leave education. Personalised one-to-one support – providing tailored advice on career pathways, CV writing, applications and interview preparation.

– providing tailored advice on career pathways, CV writing, applications and interview preparation. Stronger partnerships – working with further education providers, training organisations and local employers to create clear progression routes and opportunities.

– working with further education providers, training organisations and local employers to create clear progression routes and opportunities. Targeted engagement programmes – helping young people build confidence, develop skills and access opportunities such as volunteering, work experience and life skills sessions.

– helping young people build confidence, develop skills and access opportunities such as volunteering, work experience and life skills sessions. Wellbeing and emotional support – recognising and addressing personal barriers through access to wellbeing support and specialist services where required.

One young person, who had been out of education since Year 10 following a challenging period in their personal life, received support from the council's Youth Engagement team. Working alongside partner services, the team helped the young person access supported accommodation, creating greater stability and an opportunity to rebuild their confidence.

Through personalised support, they developed social skills, confidence, independence and daily living skills. As their situation improved, they were supported to take the next step towards education and employment.

The young person has since enrolled on a Jobs Growth Wales+ course, where they are attending daily and making excellent progress. They are now also considering becoming a Peer Mentor, with the aim of supporting other young people by sharing their own experiences and showing what can be achieved with the right support.

Carys Hughes, Engagement and Progression Coordinator, said:

“The improvement in NEET figures highlights the positive difference that early intervention, partnership working and personalised support can make in helping young people move towards positive and sustainable futures. “The council and its partners will continue to build on this success by strengthening preventative approaches and expanding opportunities for young people across Anglesey.”

Education and Welsh Language portfolio holder, Councillor Dafydd Roberts, added: