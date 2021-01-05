Significant Growth in Demand for Paddlesports in Wales

National Outdoor Centre, Plas y Brenin, is expanding its Paddlesport team in response to a significant growth in demand for canoeing and kayaking at grass roots level.

As a result, Plas y Brenin is recruiting a Seasonal Paddlesport Instructor to start in February. Supporting the work of the Chief Instructor, Senior Instructors and Lead Instructors they will be responsible for delivering a broad range of paddling courses ensuring that Plas y Brenin continues to deliver high quality, safe instruction and coaching throughout the course programme.

The centre runs 68 paddlesport courses from beginner to enhanced leader training, including canoeing, white water and sea kayaking. Interest across each has increased, but the biggest increase has been in the number of people taking part in sea kayaking courses. Added to this, there has also been an increase in membership of British Canoeing as well as an increase in custom at Paddlesport shops across the UK.

The team is headed up by Lead Instructor Chris Evans who has twice been on the GB freestyle squad and has paddled his way across Norway, France, Slovenia, Germany, Italy, Austria, Africa, America and New Zealand. Chris came to Plas y Brenin 11 years ago where he was coached by Pete Catterall as part of the GB freestyle kayak training camps.

Chris commented:

“Interest in paddlesports is fast growing as more people take to the waters as a way of keeping their body and mind healthy. As a result, we’re expanding our team to help more people enjoy being active in the outdoors. An extra member of staff would strongly influence the variety of work we would be programmed on, allow another platform for fresh new ideas and thinking and allow the potential to shape Paddlesport at Plas y Brenin.

“Not only do I love what I do but it’s a really rewarding job, especially when you see someone who has never tried a paddlesport before leaving with a new love and confidence for the water and a real sense of achievement. More than ever it’s important we provide and protect people’s access to outdoor learning.”

The deadline for applications is 30 December and details of the vacancy can be found on the website.

As a National Outdoor Centre, Plas y Brenin develops the people that develop the outdoor sector – from instructors to centre managers to expedition leaders to NGB officers to policymakers. This includes developing inspiring coaches, instructors and leaders in adventure sport, be they volunteers or working professionally in the sector, to better support people, from all backgrounds, to get active in the outdoors. This inspirational venue, with a world-class reputation, is also committed to helping individuals nurture their skills and confidence for independent adventures.