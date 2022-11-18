Signage Business Joins Forces Wales Squad to Promote World Cup Campaign

Cardiff-based Dragon Signs unveiled a new partnership with the FAW ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

The company is now official signage partner and will be supporting the FAW in publicising and communicating the success of the Welsh men's side, which kicks off its Group B campaign against the USA on Monday.

They are also celebrating the achievements of Wales's women's squad, which recently made history by reaching their first ever World Cup play-offs.

Managing Director Rhys Harrington said the united reach of both Dragon Signs and the FAW will help further strengthen the Welsh sporting brand at home and on the international stage.

“We are proud to be able to play a part in highlighting their accomplishments and also the community and grassroots work carried out by the FAW across the country,” said Rhys. “Dragon Signs works closely with sporting organisations at all levels in Wales, it's a huge passion of ours so we are delighted to be able to announce this partnership ahead of a historic tournament for manager Robert Page and the Wales football squad.”

He added:

“In past weeks we have started to build momentum ahead of the World Cup with signage at key locations – including Cardiff Airport – and have more planned in the future!”

Ian Davis, Chief Commercial and Engagement Officer for the FAW, was pleased to have Dragon Signs on board at an exciting time for the nation.

“We are delighted to have Dragon Signs as our official signage partner at what is a pivotal period ahead of the World Cup,” he said. “It is a well-known company that has great prominence in the sporting world, but also towns and cities across Wales and the UK. “From our work with the national men's and women's teams and in the domestic game to the initiatives we undertake in communities focused on health and wellbeing, they will be important in helping to promote our message in key parts of the country – we look forward to getting started.”

Dragon Signs has been a mainstay in the design, manufacture, and delivery of signs for more than three decades and is renowned for its high-quality end-to-end service for customers across multiple sectors.

The firm has worked alongside some of the UK's most well-known brands in past years including Tennis Wales, Glamorgan County Cricket Club and Cardiff Blues.

Visit www.dragonsigns.com for more news and information from Dragon Signs and follow them on social media @dragon_signs.