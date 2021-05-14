Sign Up Your Corporate Team today as Prostate Cymru’s The Big Walk is Back

Raise money and morale with your workforce this July and sign up a team for Prostate Cymru’s The Big Walk.

Prostate Cymru’s The Big Walk is back for the 8th consecutive year and they are ready for you to tackle the challenge as a workforce.

Similar to last year, this year the choice is yours. You can complete the walk at your own pace, so whether you challenge yourself to walk the 26 miles in one day or gradually throughout July. All that matters is you have fun.

The Big Walk is the perfect team-building exercise and fundraising opportunity for your workforce. Take on the challenge as a company this year and challenge your colleagues to see who can complete the 26 miles, this July to help Prostate Cymru support men in Wales with prostate cancer.

Chris Leyshon, founder of The Big Walk and a Community and Sports Officer for Prostate Cymru, said:

“It’s amazing to see the communities throughout Wales come together every year to support Prostate Cymru. We started the event back in 2014 with Warren Gatland and just 50 walkers, and last year we had over 600 walkers.”

Raise money, raise morale, and raise your company profile.

All you need to do is sign up on Enthuse and nominate yourself as Team Captain.

Once your team is created it’s simple. Just recruit walkers from your workforce and you’re ready to walk The Big Walk for Prostate Cymru.

Register your team by clicking here.

The Big Walk is a challenge for walkers everywhere of all abilities.

Track and share your progress using Strava. Watch the miles buildup and the donations rush in.

Don’t forget to tag @ProstateCymru and @pcbigwalk in your photos on your social media channels for PR on Prostate Cymru’s website and social media channels.

Prostate Cymru recently released their promotional video for the launch of The Big Walk including members of their Celebrity Team including Carol Vorderman, Sir Gareth Edwards, and Gareth Thomas.

All of those who raise £50 or more in sponsorship will receive a commemorative t-shirt and medal for their hard work.

When you sign up and receive your welcome pack including:

Walk chart to track your miles

Sponsorship form

Customisable event bib

If you have any questions or would like to speak to our event organiser, please email [email protected] or give us a call on 02920 340029.