Shufflebottom Shortlisted for Manufacturing Business of the Year at Carmarthenshire Business Awards 2026

Steel-framed building manufacturer Shufflebottom has been named a finalist in the Manufacturing Business of the Year category at the Carmarthenshire Business Awards 2026.

The award recognises outstanding manufacturing and engineering businesses that demonstrate innovation, investment and excellence in producing high-quality products. Judges are particularly looking for businesses that are embracing advanced manufacturing techniques and driving standards within their sector.

Shufflebottom designs, manufactures and supplies steel-framed agricultural, equestrian, industrial and commercial buildings for customers throughout the UK.

Founded in Carmarthenshire, and part of the Embrace Steel Group, Shufflebottom employs a highly skilled workforce from across the region. This year also marks the company's 40th anniversary, celebrating four decades of designing and manufacturing steel-framed buildings from its South Wales headquarters.

The company has built its reputation over 40 years by combining technical expertise with ongoing investment in technology, people and manufacturing capabilities. From advanced 3D modelling software and structural engineering expertise to in-house steel fabrication and bespoke roofing sheet production, Shufflebottom controls much of the manufacturing process from its South Wales headquarters.

Richard Wigley, Sales Director at Shufflebottom, said:

“Being shortlisted for Manufacturing Business of the Year is a fantastic achievement and recognition of the dedication, expertise and hard work of our entire team. “As a business proudly rooted in Carmarthenshire, we have always believed in investing in local people, embracing innovation and delivering the highest standards of quality for our customers. “To receive this recognition as we celebrate our 40th anniversary makes it even more special. Over four decades, we have continued to evolve our manufacturing capabilities while remaining committed to the values and quality standards that have helped build our reputation. “Our ongoing investment in advanced manufacturing technology, coupled with the experience and commitment of our workforce, allows us to continue delivering high-quality steel-framed buildings for customers across the agricultural, equestrian, industrial and commercial sectors. “To be recognised alongside some of the county's leading manufacturers is something everyone at Shufflebottom should be proud of.”

The winners of the Carmarthenshire Business Awards 2026 will be announced at a ceremony celebrating the county's most successful businesses.