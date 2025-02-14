Showcase Event Set to Spotlight Welsh Careers in Tech

Talent4Tech, part of Wales Tech Week and powered by Technology Connected, is set to return on 26 November 2025 at the ICC Wales to spotlight career opportunities in tech.

Designed for the ‘tech-curious’—students (Year 9 and above), school leavers, apprentices, graduates, career changers, ex-military personnel, and those returning to work—Talent4Tech is an immersive, hands-on experience that connects attendees with real opportunities in one of the world’s fastest growing industries.

More than just a careers fair, Talent4Tech aims to offer the connections, insights, and tools to plan, start, and succeed in a tech career in Wales.

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

Connect with leading tech employers and explore career opportunities

Experience interactive demo zones showcasing the latest innovations

Gain insights from inspiring industry speakers and those who have been in their shoes

Access training, career support, and pathways into tech roles

In 2023, 86% of attendees said they left Talent4Tech feeling more inspired to pursue a tech career than when they arrived.

Avril Lewis, Managing Director at Technology Connected, said:

“The future is being built on technology, and the skills needed to thrive in this rapidly evolving landscape are more critical than ever. To truly innovate, industries must not only embrace tech but invest in the next generation of tech talent. Talent4Tech is a launchpad for ambition, a space where curiosity meets opportunity, and proof that a career in tech is within reach for anyone willing to explore it. We’re looking forward to seeing how it will inspire and empower even more people in 2025.”

From healthcare and gaming to sustainability, cybersecurity, and space exploration, technology is transforming industries and shaping the world, said Technology Connected. It added that Talent4Tech serves as a gateway to the tech sector, providing opportunities to develop new skills, explore career pathways, and connect with leading employers.

Talent4Tech is free to attend and open to anyone with an interest in the future of work and technology.

Find out more and register to attend here: Wales Tech Week | Talent4Tech 2025