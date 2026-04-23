Shortlist Unveiled for Wales’ Only Cancer Awards

The shortlist for Wales’ only dedicated cancer awards has been announced.

Held every two years, the Moondance Cancer Awards celebrate and spotlight individuals, teams and collaborations across NHS Wales and its partners who deliver, lead and innovate cancer services.

A record 110 nominations have been whittled down to 62 outstanding organisations, teams and individuals across 10 categories, showcasing representation from across NHS Wales health boards and trusts, as well as academic, third sector and industry partners.

Thirty organisations are recognised for a diverse range of work, including frontline clinical services, system-wide improvement, research and innovation and community and patient-led initiatives.

The shortlist reflects activity across the full cancer pathway with nominees across prevention and awareness, early diagnosis, treatment and recovery and workforce and system leadership, reflecting the shared commitment, collaboration and breadth of activity across the cancer system.

The finalists include teams, individuals and partnerships from all seven health boards in Wales, as well as charities, specialist cancer centres and other partnerships.

The winners will be announced at a special celebration event on Thursday 11 June 2026 at DEPOT, Cardiff. The evening will include local street food vendors, live music and will be hosted by BBC broadcaster Owain Wyn Evans. All shortlisted nominees will receive free tickets to the event as a thank you for their vital work.

The awards are independently organised by Moondance Cancer Initiative.

Wendy Evans, managing director at Moondance Cancer Initiative, said: