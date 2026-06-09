Shortlist Unveiled for the 2026 Fintech Awards Wales

The Fintech Awards Wales has revealed the shortlisted nominees for its 2026 edition.
The awards honour exceptional achievements within the Welsh fintech industry, recognising individuals, companies, and academic institutions that drive innovation and excellence.
The winners will be revealed on September 4 during an awards ceremony at Tramshed in Cardiff.
Matthew Hyde, Founder of Fintech Awards Wales, said:
“This year's shortlist is a powerful reminder of just how much talent and ambition exists within Welsh fintech. From early-stage disruptors to established names, these nominees are solving real problems and putting Wales firmly on the map as a place where financial innovation thrives. I couldn't be prouder of what this community has achieved, and I can't wait to celebrate them properly at the Tramshed in September.”
Louise Brett, Chair of the Judging Panel for Fintech Awards Wales, said:
“For UK fintech to truly lead on the global stage, national connectivity is essential — a key recommendation from the Kalifa Review. Showcasing the success of Welsh fintech isn't just valuable for Wales; it plays a vital role in the strength and visibility of the entire sector. It's a real privilege to meet the finalists during two days of in-depth interviews and discussions. I look forward to recognising and celebrating their achievements at what promises to be a fantastic Awards Ceremony on September 4 at Tramshed.”
The in-person judging of finalists will take place on July 7 and 8, bringing together a panel of industry leaders and experts to deliberate and select the most deserving winners across a range of categories.
Steve Dukes, CEO of Confused.com, which is the Headline Sponsor of the Fintech Awards Wales 2026, said:
“Every year we see more and more talent breaking through within the Welsh fintech ecosystem, from new businesses bringing innovation, through to existing companies scaling and improving. And these awards highlight the incredible achievements and momentum we are building. It's important to celebrate progress and we're delighted to be supporting Welsh fintech.
“It's an opportunity for us to come together, share what we're learning and achieving, and see how we can push the ecosystem to the next level. We're delighted to be supporting Welsh fintech again this year.”
Fintech Wales 2026 Shortlisted Finalists are:
Apprenticeship of the Year
- Marina Parry-Jones – deNovoSolutions
- Zara Baig- de – Novo Solutions
- Stuart Watkins- Propetymark
- Zoe Davies- Iris Care Group
- Maddy Groves- Green & Co
- Gintare Jodkeviciute – Legal and General
- Lisa Isgrove- Office for National Statistics
- Olivia Ampleford- Capital Finance
- Ruby Tomlin- Worldpay
Best Academic Programme Supporting Fintech/ FS Companies
- ACT Training
- Hartree Centre Cardiff Hub
- Cardiff University – MSc Financial Technology programme
- Data Skills for All – Data & AI Academy
Best Advisory of the Year
- Littlechild & Haley
- HCR Law
- Capital Law
- Cadre
Best Place to Work
- Bipsync
- Capital On Tap
- Hawkstone Motor Finance
- Admiral – Data & Analytics Teams – Cardiff
Best Use of AI
- Bipsync
- Proveit
- InnovAItive Solutions
- Driverly
- Menna Ltd
- EA Global AI Limited
- Cavefish
Cyber Security Team of the Year
- Hodge Bank
- Socura
- Admiral Insurance
FinTech Company of the Year
- Capital On Tap
- Driverly
- Hawkstone Motor Finance
- IEHub
FinTech for Good of the Year
- Datamonet Ltd
- Proveit
- Driverly
FinTech Leader of the Year
- Sameer Rahman-Datamonet Ltd
- Armin Kia-Driverly
- Oliver Lewis- Hawkstone Motor Finance
- Sally Tuhami- Confused.com
- Ammar Akhtar – Final Rentals
FinTech Scale-Up of the Year
- de Novo Solutions
- Hawkstone Motor Finance
- Final Rentals
FinTech Start-Up of the Year
- Valart Ltd
- Menna Ltd
- iEHub
New Product of the Year
- Nataim UK
- Small Print Compare
- Cavefish
Rising FinTech Star of the Year
- Elliot Rilet-Walsh- Valart Ltd
- Dominic Bonaker- Trace
- Luke Wooton- Hawkstone Motor Finance
- Calum Robinson – Hawkstone Motor Finance
- Josh Flower – Hawkstone Motor Finance
- Ricky Gamble – Final Rentals
Team of the Year
- Proveit
- Capital On Tap – The Production Operations
- Capital On Tap – Customer Insights Team
- Hawkstone Motor Finance
- Driverly
- Final Rentals