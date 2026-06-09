Finance and investment wales white logo
Subscribe to Newsletter
Banc-sidebar-advert-425px-x-255px_Equity
Menzies Report Ad
BNW Sidebar Button Advert Commercial
Business News Wales advert designs (1)
Banc-sidebar-advert-425px-x-255px_GIF
ACCA Button Ad
Gambit Small Sidebar Ad 2
10 June 2026
Finance / Investment

Shortlist Unveiled for the 2026 Fintech Awards Wales

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


The Fintech Awards Wales has revealed the shortlisted nominees for its 2026 edition.

The awards honour exceptional achievements within the Welsh fintech industry, recognising individuals, companies, and academic institutions that drive innovation and excellence.

The winners will be revealed on September 4 during an awards ceremony at Tramshed in Cardiff.

Matthew Hyde, Founder of Fintech Awards Wales, said:

“This year's shortlist is a powerful reminder of just how much talent and ambition exists within Welsh fintech. From early-stage disruptors to established names, these nominees are solving real problems and putting Wales firmly on the map as a place where financial innovation thrives. I couldn't be prouder of what this community has achieved, and I can't wait to celebrate them properly at the Tramshed in September.”

Louise Brett, Chair of the Judging Panel for Fintech Awards Wales, said:

“For UK fintech to truly lead on the global stage, national connectivity is essential — a key recommendation from the Kalifa Review. Showcasing the success of Welsh fintech isn't just valuable for Wales; it plays a vital role in the strength and visibility of the entire sector. It's a real privilege to meet the finalists during two days of in-depth interviews and discussions. I look forward to recognising and celebrating their achievements at what promises to be a fantastic Awards Ceremony on September 4 at Tramshed.”

The in-person judging of finalists will take place on July 7 and 8, bringing together a panel of industry leaders and experts to deliberate and select the most deserving winners across a range of categories.

Steve Dukes, CEO of Confused.com, which is the Headline Sponsor of the Fintech Awards Wales 2026, said:

“Every year we see more and more talent breaking through within the Welsh fintech ecosystem, from new businesses bringing innovation, through to existing companies scaling and improving. And these awards highlight the incredible achievements and momentum we are building. It's important to celebrate progress and we're delighted to be supporting Welsh fintech.

 

“It's an opportunity for us to come together, share what we're learning and achieving, and see how we can push the ecosystem to the next level. We're delighted to be supporting Welsh fintech again this year.”

Fintech Wales 2026 Shortlisted Finalists are:

Apprenticeship of the Year

  • Marina Parry-Jones – deNovoSolutions
  • Zara Baig- de – Novo Solutions
  • Stuart Watkins- Propetymark
  • Zoe Davies- Iris Care Group
  • Maddy Groves- Green & Co
  • Gintare Jodkeviciute – Legal and General
  • Lisa Isgrove- Office for National Statistics
  • Olivia Ampleford- Capital Finance
  • Ruby Tomlin- Worldpay

Best Academic Programme Supporting Fintech/ FS Companies

  • ACT Training
  • Hartree Centre Cardiff Hub
  • Cardiff University – MSc Financial Technology programme
  • Data Skills for All – Data & AI Academy

Best Advisory of the Year

  • Littlechild & Haley
  • HCR Law
  • Capital Law
  • Cadre

Best Place to Work

  • Bipsync
  • Capital On Tap
  • Hawkstone Motor Finance
  • Admiral – Data & Analytics Teams – Cardiff

Best Use of AI

  • Bipsync
  • Proveit
  • InnovAItive Solutions
  • Driverly
  • Menna Ltd
  • EA Global AI Limited
  • Cavefish

Cyber Security Team of the Year

  • Hodge Bank
  • Socura
  • Admiral Insurance

FinTech Company of the Year

  • Capital On Tap
  • Driverly
  • Hawkstone Motor Finance
  • IEHub

FinTech for Good of the Year

  • Datamonet Ltd
  • Proveit
  • Driverly

FinTech Leader of the Year

  • Sameer Rahman-Datamonet Ltd
  • Armin Kia-Driverly
  • Oliver Lewis- Hawkstone Motor Finance
  • Sally Tuhami- Confused.com
  • Ammar Akhtar – Final Rentals

FinTech Scale-Up of the Year

  • de Novo Solutions
  • Hawkstone Motor Finance
  • Final Rentals

FinTech Start-Up of the Year

  • Valart Ltd
  • Menna Ltd
  • iEHub

New Product of the Year

  • Nataim UK
  • Small Print Compare
  • Cavefish

Rising FinTech Star of the Year

  • Elliot Rilet-Walsh- Valart Ltd
  • Dominic Bonaker- Trace
  • Luke Wooton- Hawkstone Motor Finance
  • Calum Robinson – Hawkstone Motor Finance
  • Josh Flower – Hawkstone Motor Finance
  • Ricky Gamble – Final Rentals

Team of the Year

  • Proveit
  • Capital On Tap – The Production Operations
  • Capital On Tap – Customer Insights Team
  • Hawkstone Motor Finance
  • Driverly
  • Final Rentals


Podcast Thumbnail_FINANCE

Columns & Features:

North Wales
8 June 2026

Purpose, Profit and Place: Why North Wales Businesses Can Lead the Way

Finance / Investment
23 March 2026

Rethinking Retirement in The Age of Longevity

Peter Lynn
13 March 2026

The Importance of a Will for Business Owners and Shareholders

More Finance Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //