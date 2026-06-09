Shortlist Unveiled for the 2026 Fintech Awards Wales

The Fintech Awards Wales has revealed the shortlisted nominees for its 2026 edition.

The awards honour exceptional achievements within the Welsh fintech industry, recognising individuals, companies, and academic institutions that drive innovation and excellence.

The winners will be revealed on September 4 during an awards ceremony at Tramshed in Cardiff.

Matthew Hyde, Founder of Fintech Awards Wales, said:

“This year's shortlist is a powerful reminder of just how much talent and ambition exists within Welsh fintech. From early-stage disruptors to established names, these nominees are solving real problems and putting Wales firmly on the map as a place where financial innovation thrives. I couldn't be prouder of what this community has achieved, and I can't wait to celebrate them properly at the Tramshed in September.”

Louise Brett, Chair of the Judging Panel for Fintech Awards Wales, said:

“For UK fintech to truly lead on the global stage, national connectivity is essential — a key recommendation from the Kalifa Review. Showcasing the success of Welsh fintech isn't just valuable for Wales; it plays a vital role in the strength and visibility of the entire sector. It's a real privilege to meet the finalists during two days of in-depth interviews and discussions. I look forward to recognising and celebrating their achievements at what promises to be a fantastic Awards Ceremony on September 4 at Tramshed.”

The in-person judging of finalists will take place on July 7 and 8, bringing together a panel of industry leaders and experts to deliberate and select the most deserving winners across a range of categories.

Steve Dukes, CEO of Confused.com, which is the Headline Sponsor of the Fintech Awards Wales 2026, said:

“Every year we see more and more talent breaking through within the Welsh fintech ecosystem, from new businesses bringing innovation, through to existing companies scaling and improving. And these awards highlight the incredible achievements and momentum we are building. It's important to celebrate progress and we're delighted to be supporting Welsh fintech. “It's an opportunity for us to come together, share what we're learning and achieving, and see how we can push the ecosystem to the next level. We're delighted to be supporting Welsh fintech again this year.”

Fintech Wales 2026 Shortlisted Finalists are:

Apprenticeship of the Year

Marina Parry-Jones – deNovoSolutions

Zara Baig- de – Novo Solutions

Stuart Watkins- Propetymark

Zoe Davies- Iris Care Group

Maddy Groves- Green & Co

Gintare Jodkeviciute – Legal and General

Lisa Isgrove- Office for National Statistics

Olivia Ampleford- Capital Finance

Ruby Tomlin- Worldpay

Best Academic Programme Supporting Fintech/ FS Companies

ACT Training

Hartree Centre Cardiff Hub

Cardiff University – MSc Financial Technology programme

Data Skills for All – Data & AI Academy

Best Advisory of the Year

Littlechild & Haley

HCR Law

Capital Law

Cadre

Best Place to Work

Bipsync

Capital On Tap

Hawkstone Motor Finance

Admiral – Data & Analytics Teams – Cardiff

Best Use of AI

Bipsync

Proveit

InnovAItive Solutions

Driverly

Menna Ltd

EA Global AI Limited

Cavefish

Cyber Security Team of the Year

Hodge Bank

Socura

Admiral Insurance

FinTech Company of the Year

Capital On Tap

Driverly

Hawkstone Motor Finance

IEHub

FinTech for Good of the Year

Datamonet Ltd

Proveit

Driverly

FinTech Leader of the Year

Sameer Rahman-Datamonet Ltd

Armin Kia-Driverly

Oliver Lewis- Hawkstone Motor Finance

Sally Tuhami- Confused.com

Ammar Akhtar – Final Rentals

FinTech Scale-Up of the Year

de Novo Solutions

Hawkstone Motor Finance

Final Rentals

FinTech Start-Up of the Year

Valart Ltd

Menna Ltd

iEHub

New Product of the Year

Nataim UK

Small Print Compare

Cavefish

Rising FinTech Star of the Year

Elliot Rilet-Walsh- Valart Ltd

Dominic Bonaker- Trace

Luke Wooton- Hawkstone Motor Finance

Calum Robinson – Hawkstone Motor Finance

Josh Flower – Hawkstone Motor Finance

Ricky Gamble – Final Rentals

Team of the Year