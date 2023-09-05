Shortlist for the Social Business Wales Awards 2023 Announced

The annual Social Business Wales Awards celebrates the social enterprises across Wales working to make a difference locally, nationally, and globally.

Social Business Wales is made up of a team of specialist business advisors focusing on setting up and supporting social enterprises. Since 2015 it has helped set up hundreds of new businesses at no cost to the client.

The headline sponsor at this year’s awards is Dŵr Cymru, Welsh Water, the largest Not for Profit business in Wales.

The organisations shortlisted for the Social Business Wales Awards 2023 are…

Social Enterprise of the Year- Sponsored by Dŵr Cymru, Welsh Water

Câr y Môr – A community owned business using regenerative ocean farming, food security and sustainable job creation to improve the coastal environment, and improve the wellbeing of the local community. It’s all for the love of the Sea. (www.carymor.wales)

Galeri Caernarfon Cyf – A town development trust established to pursue social, economic and environmental projects for the benefit of the community in Caernarfon and the surrounding area. Their vision is that anything is possible through creative thought and sustainable action (www.galericaernarfon.com)

Partneriaeth Ogwen – A Social Enterprise established through innovative collaboration by Bethesda, Llanllechid and Llandygai Community Councils, dedicated to creating community, economic, cultural and environmental benefit to their local area of Dyffryn Ogwenw (www.partneriaethogwen.cymru)

One to Watch – Sponsored by Dŵr Cymru, Welsh Water

Menter y Glan – A community benefits society formed to raise the funds to buy it’s local pub and restaurant, saving the very heart of the village of Pennal, and creating a hub to strengthen the community (www.menteryglan.org)

Signposted Cymru – An initial and immediate intervention with early prevention for individuals struggling and needing support with mental health and well-being issues. Their support is responsive and tailored for individuals who strive for a brighter future (www.signpostedcymru.com)

The Bike Lock – A social enterprise committed to making Cardiff (and beyond) a more active, healthier, and happier city. Their mission is to take away the barriers that prevent people from travelling actively, through providing secure bike parking for over 50 bikes, showers and lockers, and operating a cafe selling local, sustainable and ethically sourced products, and a community space for work and events. (www.thebikelock.co.uk)

Building Diversity, Inclusion, Equity, & Justice – Sponsored by Co-op Group

Inside Out Wales – A community interest company offering support and guidance to people with convictions wishing to set up in self-employment, accessing further or higher education in the community, or entering employment. (www.insideout.wales)

NeuDICE CIC – The Neurodivergent and Inclusive Community of Entrepreneurs, an effective, unique response to the inequitable experiences of neurodivergent entrepreneurs and others who work for themselves. Their services include coaching and mentoring for neurodivergent-led businesses, and training for mainstream businesses and academic institutions to build their neuro-inclusivity (www.neudice.org)

Outside Lives – A grassroots, volunteer-led organisation, acting as a vehicle to empower local people to share their ideas and then equip them with skills and support they need to realise them. (www.outsidelivesltd.org)

Social Enterprise Women’s Champion

Hannah Pugh, Holistic Hoarding – Hannah joined Holistic Hoarding in 2022 as a Therapeutic Support Worker. Within 6 months she was promoted to the Caerphilly Project Co-ordinator. Hannah’s colleagues nominated her for this award as she manages to take every single challenge in her stride, and surrounds everyone she meets with love, kindness and true compassion. (www.holistic-hoarding.co.uk)

Eleanor Shaw, People Speak Up – Eleanor is the Founder and Artistic and Business director of People Speak Up (PSU). Having spent many years as a leader in further education settings Eleanor felt the call to really make an even bigger impact. After making the brave move to leave her leadership role in FE she took time out and travelled to find healing and purpose. Eleanor found that through storytelling. (www.peoplespeakup.co.uk)

Lucy Powell, Outside Lives Ltd – Lucy, the founder of Outside Lives, recognised that her efforts as a Social Worker was limited in its impact by external factors. This led to her developing a model where people were recognized by their strengths and skills, not limited by a description of their disability or their financial status.(www.outsidelivesltd.org)

Community-based Social Enterprise – Sponsored by Legal and General

Câr-y-Môr – A community benefit society that is owned equally by all its members, committed to making a positive impact on the Welsh coastline and the local community. (www.carymor.wales)

Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum – A multi award-winning Community Interest Company dedicated to protecting and sustaining coasts and oceans for future generations. Their mission is to inspire, collaborate and deliver solutions for sustainable coastal communities. (www.pembrokeshirecoastalforum.org.uk)

With Music in Mind – A CIC which aims to improve well-being and reduce social isolation and loneliness for people aged 50+ by running singing / gentle exercise and social groups in the community. Currently run six weekly groups at four locations in the Vale of Glamorgan, groups consist of a first period of singing or gentle exercise, followed by refreshments and an hour of structured social activity. (www.withmusicinmind.co.uk)

Social Enterprise Innovation of the Year – Sponsored by University of Wales Trinity St David

Câr-y-Môr – A community owned seaweed farm based in Pembrokeshire, which oversees the operations of a state of the art Seaweed refinery in St Davids, creating a bio-stimulant concentrate which will improve soil health by reducing the need to synthetic fertilizers. (www.carymor.wales)

Creating Enterprise – A subsidiary of Cartrefi Conwy, provides a range of contracting and development services to clients across the public and private sector. Future plans include the construction of Passivhaus certified homes which offer the best in terms of energy efficiency and low carbon emissions, offering significant health and financial benefits to occupants. (www.creatingenterprise.org.uk/en/home/)

SimpLee Swim Ltd – Provides specialised swimming lessons to those with additional learning needs and disabilities. Finding a swim school for a child who has additional learning needs or a disability (ALND) is near impossible. SimpLee Swim are on a mission to change that. (www.simpleeswim.co.uk)

Director of Enterprise at Social Business Wales, Glenn Bowen, said,

“Social Enterprises have a deep understanding of the needs their communities have, and are uniquely placed to be able to deliver real change for the better within those communities. “It was a real struggle to choose a shortlist of three organisation for each award category this year; we had a strong pool to choose from, which we see as a real indicator of the impact social businesses are having across Wales. “Congratulations to our shortlist, we’re so excited to be able to celebrate their work at the Social Business Wales awards in October.”

The Social Business Wales Awards 2023 headline sponsor is Dŵr Cymru, Welsh Water. Categories are sponsored by Legal and General, University of Wales Trinity Saint David, and The Co-op.

The Social Business Wales programme is part of the Business Wales service, and is delivered by a consortium of providers that includes Cwmpas, Development Trusts Association Wales, Social Firms Wales, UnLtd and the WCVA. It is funded by the Welsh Government.