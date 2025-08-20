Shortlist Announced for the Wales STEM Awards 2025

Dwr Cymru Welsh Water, Cansford Laboratories, Techniquest and M-Sparc are amongst over 60 prestigious businesses and individuals shortlisted for the 2025 Wales STEM Awards, sponsored by Cardiff Metropolitan University.

All finalists have been shortlisted for their dedication towards making a difference to, and championing, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths (STEM) in Wales.

Following the success of last year’s awards, the Wales STEM Awards 2025 will shine a spotlight on those leading the sector in Wales, including those creating an impact on the Welsh economy, those addressing the STEM diversity gap and skills shortage, and those inspiring and raising aspirations of the next generation.

The finalists across the 14 categories will now be considered by an industry-leading panel of judges, with the winners being announced at the awards ceremony on the 16 October at Mercure Cardiff Holland House Hotel.

2025 shortlist:

Innovation in STEM Award , CanSense Ltd, Cansford Laboratories Ltd, Gavin Griffiths Group, Genesis Biosciences, Marine Power Systems, One Step North Ltd, OpX.io

, CanSense Ltd, Cansford Laboratories Ltd, Gavin Griffiths Group, Genesis Biosciences, Marine Power Systems, One Step North Ltd, OpX.io STEM Company of the Year (Over 50 employees), DVLA, Laser Wire Solutions

(Over 50 employees), DVLA, Laser Wire Solutions STEM Company of the Year (Under 50 employees), Afon Technology Ltd, Aspire 2Be, Cansford Laboratories Ltd, Genesis Biosciences, Marine Power Systems

(Under 50 employees), Afon Technology Ltd, Aspire 2Be, Cansford Laboratories Ltd, Genesis Biosciences, Marine Power Systems STEM Educational Programme of the Year (Not-for-profit), CSConnected – Sparking STEM Futures, Dwr Cymru Welsh Water, Science Made Simple, Techniquest – Maths at Work, The Aspire Shared Apprenticeship Programme

(Not-for-profit), CSConnected – Sparking STEM Futures, Dwr Cymru Welsh Water, Science Made Simple, Techniquest – Maths at Work, The Aspire Shared Apprenticeship Programme STEM Educational Programme of the Year (Private sector), Aspire 2Be, Dragons Rugby Limited – Dragons STEM Education, Kaizen Energy Consultancy Ltd, Lemmiout Activities, M-Sparc – Skill-Sparc, Tramshed Tech

(Private sector), Aspire 2Be, Dragons Rugby Limited – Dragons STEM Education, Kaizen Energy Consultancy Ltd, Lemmiout Activities, M-Sparc – Skill-Sparc, Tramshed Tech STEM Educational Programme of the Year (Public sector) , Gower College Swansea, Pembrokeshire College – SPARC Alliance, Pembrokeshire College – Energy Transition Skills Hub, Technocamps, The College Merthyr Tydfil – Merthyr Maths and Science Academy, University of South Wales – USW Biology In The Park, University of South Wales – National Cyber Security Academy (NCSA)

, Gower College Swansea, Pembrokeshire College – SPARC Alliance, Pembrokeshire College – Energy Transition Skills Hub, Technocamps, The College Merthyr Tydfil – Merthyr Maths and Science Academy, University of South Wales – USW Biology In The Park, University of South Wales – National Cyber Security Academy (NCSA) STEM International Business of the Year , Laser Wire Solutions, Tenneco Walker

, Laser Wire Solutions, Tenneco Walker STEM Research Project of the Year , Pontus Research Limited, Swansea University- ARCS Programme, Trust AI

, Pontus Research Limited, Swansea University- ARCS Programme, Trust AI STEM Rising Star of the Year , Ana-Mah Din – Techniquest, Lilly Phillips – Tenneco Walker, Phoebe Rintoul – Ipsen Biopharm Ltd

, Ana-Mah Din – Techniquest, Lilly Phillips – Tenneco Walker, Phoebe Rintoul – Ipsen Biopharm Ltd STEM Start-up of the Year , Nellie Technologies Ltd, OpX.io, Trust AI

, Nellie Technologies Ltd, OpX.io, Trust AI STEM Sustainability Award , Gavin Griffiths Group, Ipsen Biopharm Ltd, Kaizen Energy Consultancy Ltd, Nellie Technologies Ltd, Pontus Research Ltd, Swansea University – ARCS Programme

, Gavin Griffiths Group, Ipsen Biopharm Ltd, Kaizen Energy Consultancy Ltd, Nellie Technologies Ltd, Pontus Research Ltd, Swansea University – ARCS Programme STEM Team of the Year , Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council – Connected Communities Team , Dwr Cymru Welsh Water, Science Made Simple, The College Merthyr Tydfil – Merthyr Maths and Science Academy Team, University of South Wales – National Cyber Security Academy (NCSA) Team, University of South Wales – Community Science Festival Team

, Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council – Connected Communities Team , Dwr Cymru Welsh Water, Science Made Simple, The College Merthyr Tydfil – Merthyr Maths and Science Academy Team, University of South Wales – National Cyber Security Academy (NCSA) Team, University of South Wales – Community Science Festival Team STEM Woman of the Year , Emily Roberts – M-Sparc, Hannah Pearce – Gower College Swansea, Dr Irene Anthi – Cardiff University, Dr Lowri Williams – Cardiff University, Lucy Jacobs – Tramshed Tech

, Emily Roberts – M-Sparc, Hannah Pearce – Gower College Swansea, Dr Irene Anthi – Cardiff University, Dr Lowri Williams – Cardiff University, Lucy Jacobs – Tramshed Tech STEM Ambassador of the Year, Alexis Dabee Saltmarsh – Coleg Gwent, Karen Pitt – DVLA, Rick Walker – Lemmiout Activities

Liz Brookes, co-founder of the Wales STEM Awards, remarked:

“We were truly amazed by the level of talent, innovation, and commitment demonstrated by the organisations and individuals who participated in this year's awards. The exceptional quality of the entries clearly reflects the strong progress being made in advancing the STEM agenda across Wales. We are excited to celebrate and showcase the remarkable work being accomplished throughout the country at our awards evening in October.”

Martin McHugh, former CEO of CSA Catapult, has been appointed as the new Chair of Judges. He commented:

“We must continue to recognise and celebrate the achievements of those individuals and companies that work tirelessly to encourage and support STEM. The awards are a great way of recognising those achievements and saying thank you for the incredible hard work. If you or your company are working in or promoting STEM, I would encourage you to enter the awards and get some recognition for your company and colleagues.”

The Wales STEM Awards are being jointly organised by Grapevine Event Management and communications agency jamjar. Sponsors include Cardiff Metropolitan University, CSA Catapult and Wynne Jones IP.

The full shortlist can be found at www.stemawards.wales