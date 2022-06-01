Shortlist Announced for the Wales HR Awards 2022

The 2022 Wales HR Awards finalists have been announced following a record number of entries.
Launched in 2017 by commercial law firm Darwin Gray and leading recruitment agency Acorn, the fifth annual Awards will see top HR professionals and organisations gather on 8th July at the Parkgate Hotel in Cardiff for black-tie celebrations.
Hosted by prominent journalist Sian Lloyd, the Awards will recognise outstanding HR professionals and teams performing in HR, learning, and people management roles across a variety of industries in Wales in the last 12 months.
Darwin Gray’s Head of Employment Law and HR, Fflur Jones added:
“We were delighted with the quality and number of entries for this year’s HR awards. The fact so many companies and organisations decided to enter the awards demonstrate in what high esteem these businesses hold their HR managers and teams. They will have played an instrumental role in steering their organisations during the COVID 19 pandemic. We look forward to celebrating all their achievements on the night.”
The awards are kindly sponsored and supported by; Quantum Advisory, Be Business Fit, Chwarae Teg, Choose to Grow, Sweetmans and Partners, Insight HRC and Film and Pixel.
The Finalists for the 2022 Wales HR Awards are:
Best Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Strategy
- Cwmpas
- Gower College
- Ogi
Best HR initiative
- Freshwater
- Gower College
- HR Anchor
- Mrs Buckét
- Talis
Best Covid Response
- Admiral
- Cwmpas
- Freshwater
- Gower College
- JGHR Solutions
Best Staff Wellbeing Strategy
- Adra
- Tai Tarian
- Wales and West Housing Group
- Grwp Cynefin
- Smart Solutions
Best use of the Welsh language
- Adra
- Grwp Cynefin
Employer of Choice
- Freshwater
- Gower College
- Ogi
HR Assistant – Apprentice – Trainee of the Year
- Sophie Evans – Crunch Digital Media
- Natasha Farkas -Monmouthshire Building Society
- Amy Jackson – WJEC
HR Consultancy of the Year
- Choose to Grow
- DLM Consulting
- JGHR Solutions
- The Spark Company
HR Director of the Year
- Sarah King -Gower College
- Lisa Hand – Ogi
HR Team of the Year
- ActiveQuote
- Bridgend College
- Monmouthshire Building Society
- Gower College
- Effective HRM
- Ogi
Outstanding HR Professional
- Joanne Jones – Cwmpas
- Natasha Davies – UWTSD
- Sarah King – Gower College
For more information on the finalists and how to purchase tickets, visit www.waleshrawards.cymru. You can also follow @WalesHRNetwork for the latest updates – with early booking advisable due to the limited numbers available.