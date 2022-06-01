Shortlist Announced for the Wales HR Awards 2022

The 2022 Wales HR Awards finalists have been announced following a record number of entries.

Launched in 2017 by commercial law firm Darwin Gray and leading recruitment agency Acorn, the fifth annual Awards will see top HR professionals and organisations gather on 8th July at the Parkgate Hotel in Cardiff for black-tie celebrations.

Hosted by prominent journalist Sian Lloyd, the Awards will recognise outstanding HR professionals and teams performing in HR, learning, and people management roles across a variety of industries in Wales in the last 12 months.

Darwin Gray’s Head of Employment Law and HR, Fflur Jones added:

“We were delighted with the quality and number of entries for this year’s HR awards. The fact so many companies and organisations decided to enter the awards demonstrate in what high esteem these businesses hold their HR managers and teams. They will have played an instrumental role in steering their organisations during the COVID 19 pandemic. We look forward to celebrating all their achievements on the night.”

The awards are kindly sponsored and supported by; Quantum Advisory, Be Business Fit, Chwarae Teg, Choose to Grow, Sweetmans and Partners, Insight HRC and Film and Pixel.

The Finalists for the 2022 Wales HR Awards are:

Best Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Strategy

Cwmpas

Gower College

Ogi

Best HR initiative

Freshwater

Gower College

HR Anchor

Mrs Buckét

Talis

Best Covid Response

Admiral

Cwmpas

Freshwater

Gower College

JGHR Solutions

Best Staff Wellbeing Strategy

Adra

Tai Tarian

Wales and West Housing Group

Grwp Cynefin

Smart Solutions

Best use of the Welsh language

Adra

Grwp Cynefin

Employer of Choice

Freshwater

Gower College

Ogi

HR Assistant – Apprentice – Trainee of the Year

Sophie Evans – Crunch Digital Media

Natasha Farkas -Monmouthshire Building Society

Amy Jackson – WJEC

HR Consultancy of the Year

Choose to Grow

DLM Consulting

JGHR Solutions

The Spark Company

HR Director of the Year

Sarah King -Gower College

Lisa Hand – Ogi

HR Team of the Year

ActiveQuote

Bridgend College

Monmouthshire Building Society

Gower College

Effective HRM

Ogi

Outstanding HR Professional

Joanne Jones – Cwmpas

Natasha Davies – UWTSD

Sarah King – Gower College

For more information on the finalists and how to purchase tickets, visit www.waleshrawards.cymru. You can also follow @WalesHRNetwork for the latest updates – with early booking advisable due to the limited numbers available.