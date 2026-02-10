Shortlist Announced for the Inaugural Newport Business Awards

The shortlist for the inaugural Newport Business Awards 2026 has been announced, recognising the outstanding achievements of businesses and entrepreneurs across the region.

Founded and organised by Grapevine Event Management and supported by headline sponsor Newport City Council, the awards have attracted more than 300 entries.

Councillor Dimitri Batrouni, leader of Newport City Council, said:

“We have many excellent businesses in the city, many of whom are sector leading, which is why we are proud to be supporting this inaugural awards event. “It was great to hear that there was not only a high number of entries but that they were also of such a high standard.”

Councillor James Clarke, Newport City Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, will be on the judging panel. He said:

“I’ve been able to visit many of our city businesses, both large and small, and it has been incredibly rewarding to meet the enterprising people behind them. “I think selecting the winners from such a strong field is going to be a tough task but I’m looking forward to discovering even more success stories in our city.”

Liz Brookes, Founder of the Awards and Director of Grapevine Event Management, said:

“Newport has a truly dynamic, growing and thriving business community, and the Newport Business Awards were founded to showcase just how impressive the city’s business landscape has become. We look forward to meeting all of the finalists during the judging days and can’t wait to bringing businesses from across a wide range of industries together for a unique celebration of excellence on March 19th.”

A total of 79 finalists have been shortlisted in 17 categories. They will now be invited to a panel interview.

The panel is made up of sponsors and a selection of experts, chaired by Kevin Ward, Kevin Ward Media & Management, Dan Coles, Vice Principal – Partnerships & Leaders Journey from Coleg Gwent, Hannah Williams, CEO of the Alacrity Foundation, Lesley Williams, CEO of Welsh ICE, Gareth Williams, COO and Co-Founder of Tiny Rebel Brewing Co and Nicola Rylett Jones, from the NRGroup.

The winners of the awards will be announced at a black-tie ceremony, on the 19th March at Rodney Parade.

The finalists for Newport Business Awards 2026 are:

Best BID Independent Business of the Year

Brown Bear Games

Gallery 57 Ltd

Juice bar and plant-based deli

New Pastures Home Ltd

Number One Real Estate

Creative & Digital Business of the Year

HayMan Media LLP

Icon Creative Design

Newport Live – The Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre

The Will Hayward Newsletter / Throstle Worde Media

Treefrog Designs

Employer of the Year

Acorn by Synergie

Crimewatch Alarms Ltd

Flexible Options Ltd

Marshfield Monkeys Day Nursery Wrap Around & Holiday Club

Entrepreneur of the Year

Justine Desmond- Coffiology

Simon Williams – Storage Giants

Niall Leighton-Boyce – The Boyce Group

Nicky Marshall – Newport Arcade

Poppy Morgan – The Tickled Trout

Family Business of the Year

Autofix

Gem42

Monex Group

Noel Fitzpatrick Ltd

Vittorios Restaurant

Financial & Professional Service Business of the Year

Acorn by Synergie

Ample Mortgages

Harding Evans Solicitors

Monmouthshire Building Society

Ellis Lloyd Jones LLP

Green Business of the Year

Dragons RFC

Kids Kicks

Liverton Opticians

Thirty4/7

Wizard Eco Limited

Innovation & Technology Business of the Year

Bluesky Unified Communications Limited

HONA

Otium Concierge

TechIT AppIT

International Business of the Year

Inspired Business Media ltd

My Salah Mat Ltd

Industrial Automation & Control

KLA

Leisure & Hospitality Business of the Year

Caerleon Hotels Limited

Discobowl Newport

Le Public Space (Newport) Ltd

Newport Market

The Tickled Trout

Manufacturing Business of the Year

Fentrade Ltd

Premier Forest Products Ltd

Standard Signs & Traffic Systems Ltd

BIPVco

Industrial Automation & Control

Newport Community Award

Dragons RFC

Monmouthshire Building Society

Premier Forest Products Ltd

RE:MAKE Newport (Repair Cafe Wales & Benthyg Cymru)

Retail Business of the Year

AG Meek

All About Eve Bridal & All About Mum Occasion wear

Davies Florist

J & A Phillips Builders Merchants

SME of the Year

Dragon Asphalt Ltd

Bell Cleaning Services Ltd

Davies Contractors

Hexa Finance

Paint My Car Ltd

Start Up Business of the Year

Em's Asian Delight

Haus of Cakes

Queens Hair and Beauty

Talu Studios

Tyme by Carl cleghorn

Third Sector Organisation of the Year

KIDCARE4U

Tin Shed Theatre CIC (The Place Newport)

Urban Circle Newport

Newport Live

Young Business Person of the Year

Ioan Walters- 16

Louis Watkins – Clear for Men

Jordan Day-Williams – Cobra Music Studios

Letisha Kapende – LK GALORE

Luke Difranco – Newport Live

The awards are also being supported and sponsored by: Newport City Council, Associated British Ports, Harding Evans Solicitors, Harvey Bowes Real Estate, InspireGreen, UHY Hacker Young, University of South Wales, Welsh ICE, Stills, Cleartech Live and Grapevine Event Management.

Business News Wales is also supporting the Newport Business Awards as its media partner.

Tickets are now on sale for black tie celebration of the Newport Business Awards from the website.