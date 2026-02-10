Shortlist Announced for the Inaugural Newport Business Awards

The shortlist for the inaugural Newport Business Awards 2026 has been announced, recognising the outstanding achievements of businesses and entrepreneurs across the region.
Founded and organised by Grapevine Event Management and supported by headline sponsor Newport City Council, the awards have attracted more than 300 entries.
Councillor Dimitri Batrouni, leader of Newport City Council, said:
“We have many excellent businesses in the city, many of whom are sector leading, which is why we are proud to be supporting this inaugural awards event.
“It was great to hear that there was not only a high number of entries but that they were also of such a high standard.”
Councillor James Clarke, Newport City Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, will be on the judging panel. He said:
“I’ve been able to visit many of our city businesses, both large and small, and it has been incredibly rewarding to meet the enterprising people behind them.
“I think selecting the winners from such a strong field is going to be a tough task but I’m looking forward to discovering even more success stories in our city.”
Liz Brookes, Founder of the Awards and Director of Grapevine Event Management, said:
“Newport has a truly dynamic, growing and thriving business community, and the Newport Business Awards were founded to showcase just how impressive the city’s business landscape has become. We look forward to meeting all of the finalists during the judging days and can’t wait to bringing businesses from across a wide range of industries together for a unique celebration of excellence on March 19th.”
A total of 79 finalists have been shortlisted in 17 categories. They will now be invited to a panel interview.
The panel is made up of sponsors and a selection of experts, chaired by Kevin Ward, Kevin Ward Media & Management, Dan Coles, Vice Principal – Partnerships & Leaders Journey from Coleg Gwent, Hannah Williams, CEO of the Alacrity Foundation, Lesley Williams, CEO of Welsh ICE, Gareth Williams, COO and Co-Founder of Tiny Rebel Brewing Co and Nicola Rylett Jones, from the NRGroup.
The winners of the awards will be announced at a black-tie ceremony, on the 19th March at Rodney Parade.
The finalists for Newport Business Awards 2026 are:
Best BID Independent Business of the Year
- Brown Bear Games
- Gallery 57 Ltd
- Juice bar and plant-based deli
- New Pastures Home Ltd
- Number One Real Estate
Creative & Digital Business of the Year
- HayMan Media LLP
- Icon Creative Design
- Newport Live – The Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre
- The Will Hayward Newsletter / Throstle Worde Media
- Treefrog Designs
Employer of the Year
- Acorn by Synergie
- Crimewatch Alarms Ltd
- Flexible Options Ltd
- Marshfield Monkeys Day Nursery Wrap Around & Holiday Club
Entrepreneur of the Year
- Justine Desmond- Coffiology
- Simon Williams – Storage Giants
- Niall Leighton-Boyce – The Boyce Group
- Nicky Marshall – Newport Arcade
- Poppy Morgan – The Tickled Trout
Family Business of the Year
- Autofix
- Gem42
- Monex Group
- Noel Fitzpatrick Ltd
- Vittorios Restaurant
Financial & Professional Service Business of the Year
- Acorn by Synergie
- Ample Mortgages
- Harding Evans Solicitors
- Monmouthshire Building Society
- Ellis Lloyd Jones LLP
Green Business of the Year
- Dragons RFC
- Kids Kicks
- Liverton Opticians
- Thirty4/7
- Wizard Eco Limited
Innovation & Technology Business of the Year
- Bluesky Unified Communications Limited
- HONA
- Otium Concierge
- TechIT AppIT
International Business of the Year
- Inspired Business Media ltd
- My Salah Mat Ltd
- Industrial Automation & Control
- KLA
Leisure & Hospitality Business of the Year
- Caerleon Hotels Limited
- Discobowl Newport
- Le Public Space (Newport) Ltd
- Newport Market
- The Tickled Trout
Manufacturing Business of the Year
- Fentrade Ltd
- Premier Forest Products Ltd
- Standard Signs & Traffic Systems Ltd
- BIPVco
- Industrial Automation & Control
Newport Community Award
- Dragons RFC
- Monmouthshire Building Society
- Premier Forest Products Ltd
- RE:MAKE Newport (Repair Cafe Wales & Benthyg Cymru)
Retail Business of the Year
- AG Meek
- All About Eve Bridal & All About Mum Occasion wear
- Davies Florist
- J & A Phillips Builders Merchants
SME of the Year
- Dragon Asphalt Ltd
- Bell Cleaning Services Ltd
- Davies Contractors
- Hexa Finance
- Paint My Car Ltd
Start Up Business of the Year
- Em's Asian Delight
- Haus of Cakes
- Queens Hair and Beauty
- Talu Studios
- Tyme by Carl cleghorn
Third Sector Organisation of the Year
- KIDCARE4U
- Tin Shed Theatre CIC (The Place Newport)
- Urban Circle Newport
- Newport Live
Young Business Person of the Year
- Ioan Walters- 16
- Louis Watkins – Clear for Men
- Jordan Day-Williams – Cobra Music Studios
- Letisha Kapende – LK GALORE
- Luke Difranco – Newport Live
The awards are also being supported and sponsored by: Newport City Council, Associated British Ports, Harding Evans Solicitors, Harvey Bowes Real Estate, InspireGreen, UHY Hacker Young, University of South Wales, Welsh ICE, Stills, Cleartech Live and Grapevine Event Management.
Business News Wales is also supporting the Newport Business Awards as its media partner.
Tickets are now on sale for black tie celebration of the Newport Business Awards from the website.