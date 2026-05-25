Shortlist Announced For Carmarthenshire Business Awards

The shortlist for the Carmarthenshire Business Awards 2026 has been announced.

Now in its third year, the awards ceremony shines a spotlight on exceptional achievements within the Carmarthenshire region.

Following the overwhelming success of last year's awards, organised by Grapevine Event Management, Castell Howell returns as the headline sponsor to celebrate excellence across a range of sectors, including manufacturing, retail, tourism and hospitality and more.

Liz Brookes, Founder of the Awards and Director of Grapevine Event Management, said:

“Reviewing this year's entries has been both insightful and inspiring. It has been particularly rewarding to see how many businesses, new and established, have continued to develop and prosper since last year, reflecting Carmarthenshire strong commitment to innovation and enterprise. I look forward to hearing more from the finalists during the judging interviews.”

Martin Jones, Director, Castell Howell said:

“The shortlisted finalists are a true testament to the ambition and drive within Carmarthenshire business community. As a business at the heart of Carmarthenshire and one of the region's largest employers, Castell Howell is delighted to continue as headline sponsor for the third consecutive year. We look forward to another fantastic evening in July.”

Carmarthenshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Culture, Leisure and Tourism, Cllr Hazel Evans said:

“Now firmly established in the Welsh business calendar, the awards celebrate the strength and diversity of Carmarthenshire's business community. I'm delighted that Carmarthenshire's County Council is once again supporting this event. We have seen an outstanding standard in this year's shortlist applications, and I look forward to meeting the finalists during the judging process.”

A total of 69 finalists have been shortlisted over 15 categories. They will now be invited to a panel interview.

The panel is made up of sponsors and a selection of experts from the business world: Angharad Lloyd Beynon, Head of Policy and Sales at VTCT skills, Dyfrig Richards, Founder of Bartypower, Sioned Jones, Area Manager for West Wales at Swansea Building Society, Mari Thomas, jeweller, artist and businesswoman, and Councilor Hazel Evans, Carmarthenshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Culture Leisure and Tourism.

The award winners will be revealed at a black-tie ceremony on the 10th of July at Parc Y Scarlets, hosted by presenter and journalist Steffan Powell.

The finalists for Carmarthenshire Business Awards 2026 are:

Creative & Digital Business of the Year

Purple Dog

SF Creative

House of Content

Facelift Design- Selling Ideas

EX1 I The Mobile Device Specialists I

Employer of the Year

Hayden Dental, Carmarthen

Dunbia UK

Owens Group

K & S Cymru Group

Diamond Alloys Wales

Entrepreneur of the Year

The British Bird of Prey Centre

Cegin Mr Henry

GJ fitness for mums

The AI Training Co.

Smallholding Secrets

Financial and Professional Service Business of the Year

Unity Accountancy

Augustus Payroll Services

Agri Advisor

Kirsty Williams Mortgage Solutions

Green Business of the Year

Holidaynests

Tidy Tea

Cambrian Cottages

Innovation & Technology Business of the Year

Morgan and Morgan

Techlan

Haydale

Pruex

Ingram Tribology

Manufacturing Business of the Year

Shufflebottom Ltd

Jenkins Bakery

Whitland Engineering

Morgan Marine

Axium Process

Micro Business of the Year

Hooves and Paws 2022

Printed Chocolates Ltd

Purple Dog

Unlimited School of Arts

DesignYO! Creative

Retail Business of the Year

Good Carma Foods

The Secret PlantHouse

Albert Rees Ltd T/A Carmarthen Deli

Dafen Service Station

Llawn Cariad

Jackie James Menswear

Rural Business of the Year

LiveFree Adventures

Agri Advisor

The Arb Team

K & S Cymru Group

Caws Cenarth

SME of the Year

Dyfed Alarms Ltd

CWRW Ltd

Morgan and Morgan

Jenkins Bakery

Morgan Marine

Start-Up Business of the Year

R & L Rugs

Y Llofft Music Hub Llanelli

Tawel Pet Crematorium

N80 Property Renovations

Tourism and Hospitality Business of the Year

LiveFree Adventures

The British Bird of Prey Centre

CWRW Ltd

Smallholding Secrets

The Diplomat Hotel & Spa

Third Sector Organisation of the Year

Red Brand Media

Hidden Strength

Llanelli Weightlifting Academy

Mess Up the Mess Theatre Company

Young Business Person of the Year

The Baking Box Bakery

Chicken Poultry

The Secret PlantHouse

The awards are being supported and sponsored by Castell Howell, Carmarthenshire County Council, Dunbia UK, JCP Solicitors, LBS Builders Merchants, Llanelli Chamber, NaturalUK, Redkite solicitors, Stori Cymru, and Stills.

Business News Wales is also supporting the Carmarthenshire Business Awards as its media partner. The awards are raising funds for Cegin Hedyn a Carmarthen charity and winner of last years Third Sector Award.

Tickets are now on sale for the Carmarthenshire Business Awards here.