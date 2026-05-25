Shortlist Announced For Carmarthenshire Business Awards

The shortlist for the Carmarthenshire Business Awards 2026 has been announced.
Now in its third year, the awards ceremony shines a spotlight on exceptional achievements within the Carmarthenshire region.
Following the overwhelming success of last year's awards, organised by Grapevine Event Management, Castell Howell returns as the headline sponsor to celebrate excellence across a range of sectors, including manufacturing, retail, tourism and hospitality and more.
Liz Brookes, Founder of the Awards and Director of Grapevine Event Management, said:
“Reviewing this year's entries has been both insightful and inspiring. It has been particularly rewarding to see how many businesses, new and established, have continued to develop and prosper since last year, reflecting Carmarthenshire strong commitment to innovation and enterprise. I look forward to hearing more from the finalists during the judging interviews.”
Martin Jones, Director, Castell Howell said:
“The shortlisted finalists are a true testament to the ambition and drive within Carmarthenshire business community. As a business at the heart of Carmarthenshire and one of the region's largest employers, Castell Howell is delighted to continue as headline sponsor for the third consecutive year. We look forward to another fantastic evening in July.”
Carmarthenshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Culture, Leisure and Tourism, Cllr Hazel Evans said:
“Now firmly established in the Welsh business calendar, the awards celebrate the strength and diversity of Carmarthenshire's business community. I'm delighted that Carmarthenshire's County Council is once again supporting this event. We have seen an outstanding standard in this year's shortlist applications, and I look forward to meeting the finalists during the judging process.”
A total of 69 finalists have been shortlisted over 15 categories. They will now be invited to a panel interview.
The panel is made up of sponsors and a selection of experts from the business world: Angharad Lloyd Beynon, Head of Policy and Sales at VTCT skills, Dyfrig Richards, Founder of Bartypower, Sioned Jones, Area Manager for West Wales at Swansea Building Society, Mari Thomas, jeweller, artist and businesswoman, and Councilor Hazel Evans, Carmarthenshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Culture Leisure and Tourism.
The award winners will be revealed at a black-tie ceremony on the 10th of July at Parc Y Scarlets, hosted by presenter and journalist Steffan Powell.
The finalists for Carmarthenshire Business Awards 2026 are:
Creative & Digital Business of the Year
- Purple Dog
- SF Creative
- House of Content
- Facelift Design- Selling Ideas
- EX1 I The Mobile Device Specialists I
Employer of the Year
- Hayden Dental, Carmarthen
- Dunbia UK
- Owens Group
- K & S Cymru Group
- Diamond Alloys Wales
Entrepreneur of the Year
- The British Bird of Prey Centre
- Cegin Mr Henry
- GJ fitness for mums
- The AI Training Co.
- Smallholding Secrets
Financial and Professional Service Business of the Year
- Unity Accountancy
- Augustus Payroll Services
- Agri Advisor
- Kirsty Williams Mortgage Solutions
Green Business of the Year
- Holidaynests
- Tidy Tea
- Cambrian Cottages
Innovation & Technology Business of the Year
- Morgan and Morgan
- Techlan
- Haydale
- Pruex
- Ingram Tribology
Manufacturing Business of the Year
- Shufflebottom Ltd
- Jenkins Bakery
- Whitland Engineering
- Morgan Marine
- Axium Process
Micro Business of the Year
- Hooves and Paws 2022
- Printed Chocolates Ltd
- Purple Dog
- Unlimited School of Arts
- DesignYO! Creative
Retail Business of the Year
- Good Carma Foods
- The Secret PlantHouse
- Albert Rees Ltd T/A Carmarthen Deli
- Dafen Service Station
- Llawn Cariad
- Jackie James Menswear
Rural Business of the Year
- LiveFree Adventures
- Agri Advisor
- The Arb Team
- K & S Cymru Group
- Caws Cenarth
SME of the Year
- Dyfed Alarms Ltd
- CWRW Ltd
- Morgan and Morgan
- Jenkins Bakery
- Morgan Marine
Start-Up Business of the Year
- R & L Rugs
- Y Llofft Music Hub Llanelli
- Tawel Pet Crematorium
- N80 Property Renovations
Tourism and Hospitality Business of the Year
- LiveFree Adventures
- The British Bird of Prey Centre
- CWRW Ltd
- Smallholding Secrets
- The Diplomat Hotel & Spa
Third Sector Organisation of the Year
- Red Brand Media
- Hidden Strength
- Llanelli Weightlifting Academy
- Mess Up the Mess Theatre Company
Young Business Person of the Year
- The Baking Box Bakery
- Chicken Poultry
- The Secret PlantHouse
The awards are being supported and sponsored by Castell Howell, Carmarthenshire County Council, Dunbia UK, JCP Solicitors, LBS Builders Merchants, Llanelli Chamber, NaturalUK, Redkite solicitors, Stori Cymru, and Stills.
Business News Wales is also supporting the Carmarthenshire Business Awards as its media partner. The awards are raising funds for Cegin Hedyn a Carmarthen charity and winner of last years Third Sector Award.
Tickets are now on sale for the Carmarthenshire Business Awards here.