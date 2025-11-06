Short-Term Rental Franchise Expands into Conwy and Eryri Following Record-Breaking Summer

Pass the Keys Anglesey, one of the top-performing short-term rental (STR) franchises in Pass the Keys’ network of more than 65 locations and over 1,700 properties, is expanding into Conwy and Eryri following a record-breaking summer.

The locally-run holiday let management business, founded by Gareth Williams in 2022, topped the UK network’s booking charts this August and is now bringing its fully managed service to more of North Wales.

The franchise has grown to manage nearly 60 holiday properties across Anglesey in under four years. It follows a 40% year-over-year increase in bookings across Anglesey and £545,000 in net booking value in summer 2025 alone.

From day one, the business was set up as a management franchise, designed to be investable, scalable, and built for long-term success. Gareth, who also runs a successful e-commerce company, joined forces with Nicholas Williamson, who leads day-to-day operations locally.

The business is also rooted in the community and runs with a focus on local engagement. Gareth and the team sponsor multiple local football teams, including a successful under-19s team, and have been key donors to the Bangor Garth Pier appeal to restore this Grade II* listed pier, one of only three in the UK.

The franchise is scaling to meet rising demand across North Wales. The new territory spans popular destinations, including Snowdonia National Park (Eryri), Conwy, Caernarfon, Llandudno, and Bangor — regions that blend seasonal tourism with year-round travel from families, outdoor enthusiasts, and university visitors. Eryri National Park welcomes around 4 million visitors each year, making it one of the UK’s top adventure destinations. Demand for quality short-term stays is also rising in Llandudno and Conwy.

Since April 2023, self-catering properties in Wales must be available for 252 days and actually let for 182 days each year to pay non-domestic rates instead of council tax.

Gareth Williams, Owner of Pass the Keys Anglesey and Pass the Keys Conwy & Eryri, said:

“Property owners are nervous in the face of changes. They want a reliable, respectful service with strong roots in local communities and can guarantee a consistent quality service for guests. Our expansion allows us to deliver that, with the systems, staffing, and local knowledge to back it up. The holiday let industry has matured considerably over recent years. What started as a DIY approach has evolved into a much more professional space, where guests expect clear communication, spotless properties, and a seamless stay. Managing properties successfully today means combining high standards, data-driven decision-making, and the ability to adapt as the landscape changes. Our aim now is to continue improving guest experience, support hosts through changing regulations, and keep building something that has long-term value.”

Alexander Lyakhotskiy, CEO and Founder of Pass the Keys, said:

“The continued growth of our network is a clear sign that Pass the Keys’ holiday let franchise model is working, not just adding new locations, but expanding in a way that is smarter and more resilient. This latest expansion underscores the strength of our management franchise model, pairing professional local management with the reach, technology and innovation of a national brand. It’s this powerful combination that enables us to unlock new growth opportunities and redefine what professional holiday let management looks like, delivering long-term value for our franchisees, hosts, guests and the local economy. We know that the team will go on to make this new area a success just as they have in Anglesey.”