She’s Her Own Boss – Female Entrepreneur Conference

Annual conference goes virtual to help entrepreneurs across West Wales

Covid-19 has meant a change to so many things. Our daily lives, our jobs and how we interact with others, but that isn’t stopping Focus Carmarthen Enterprise Hub from hosting its annual conference aimed at celebrating women in business. The only difference is that this year it will be virtual.

Open to all, the conference will run on 17th November, 2020 from 10:00 – 14:00 and will feature award winning speakers including: Elinor Davies-Farn owner of Olew, Kelly Davies co-founder of Good Wash Company and Marian Evans founder of Elevate BC.

An entrepreneur from Aberystwyth, Elinor Davies-Farn started her own business from her kitchen in London with only £100. Elinor created a range of hair products for curly hair, named ‘Olew’. Kelly Davies, a former Wales and Professional Footballer, is an award winning Social Entrepreneur, an Ashoka Fellow, creator of Vi-Ability and Football CEO.

Awarded ‘Inspirational Woman of the Decade 2019’ in the Swansea Bay Women in Business Awards, Marian Evans is the owner of Elevate BC and a self-made entrepreneur. All three women will be sharing their expertise at various points throughout the event.

The conference is designed to support the local community and provide opportunities to explore entrepreneurship and innovation in Wales. This fantastic, fully funded event is hosted by the Focus Carmarthen Enterprise Hub, Wales Co-Operative Centre and co-sponsored by BUCANIER project.

“We are delighted to be able to launch our Female Entrepreneur Conference for 2020. Last year we welcomed nearly 100 guests in person who had the chance to hear from BBC Apprentice Winner Alana Spencer, who shared her experiences, offered top tips in business and really inspired our audience. We are really looking forward to trying this event online, as we hope to share this amazing expertise with a wider audience and achieve the same level of inspiration with our award winning speakers,” commented Angharad Harding, Hub Manager at Focus Carmarthen Enterprise Hub. “Feedback from the event last year was so positive that we knew we needed to find a way to run the conference again this year. Changing our approach due to Covid-19 has not only given us the chance to reach a wider audience, but also to welcome speakers who may not be able to attend a physical event. We are still welcoming anyone who owns a business, has a side hustle, business idea or someone who simply wants to network with the local community,” said Gwenllian Thomas, Enterprise Engagement Co-ordinator at Focus Carmarthen Enterprise Hub.

Spaces are limited and tickets are required for this free event. Click here to book your tickets: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/merched-yn-rheoli-eu-hunain-shes-her-own-boss-tickets-124574023257

Focus Enterprise Hubs are an innovative space to incubate and accelerate new, and growing businesses. Focus Newtown and Focus Carmarthen Enterprise Hubs are part funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government. EU funds are having a positive impact on people, businesses and communities across Wales by raising skills and helping people into work.