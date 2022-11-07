Shaw Healthcare Strengthens Board with Former Employee Ownership Association Head

The UK’s largest employee-owned healthcare company plans to strengthen its Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) board with the appointment of the former chief of the body set up to represent employee-owned companies in the UK.

Deb Oxley OBE will be appointed to the EOT board as Chair on 1st December 2022. She has over 30 years’ experience as a commercial leader across the public, private and third sectors and most recently founded Oxley Works Ltd, where she acts as a specialist consultant and Non-Executive Director to employee owned and purpose-driven enterprises.

Her role as a Chair will help support the development of an employee ownership culture in the business. She replaces Simon MacSorley, who becomes the Chair on the Shaw healthcare (Group) board on 1st November.

During her six years as CEO at the Employee Ownership Association (EOA), Ms Oxley scaled its capacity, reach and impact, increasing turnover by 300%, reserves by 100% and membership by 70%. She increased EOA membership to more than 500 businesses through strategy of targeted demand-side awareness, more effective recruitment systems and engagement practices.

She is also a Trustee of Cat Zero – a Humber-wide charity which delivers funded programmes to develop the employment and life chances of young people and their families – and Ownership at Work which delivers research and thought leadership for the UK EO sector. Ms Oxley is also non-executive director for three leading employee ownership businesses – Gripple, Loadhog, Shawston and GLIDE.

She said:

“I’m excited to be joining the largest employee-owned healthcare company in the UK. I’m very passionate about employee ownership and look forward to supporting Shaw in all its future endeavors.”

Russell Brown, chief executive of Shaw healthcare (Group), added: