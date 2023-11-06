Shaping the Supply Chain Landscape in Renewable Energy

Future Energy Wales, a two-day event taking place today and tomorrow, is dedicated to unveiling the roadmap of Wales’ renewable landscape and is a must-attendance event for businesses in Wales looking to harness the winds of change and identify new opportunities.

A good example of this is a ground-breaking supply chain initiative aimed at nurturing and advancing Welsh companies keen on pursuing upcoming opportunities in the offshore floating wind industry.

Taking place on Monday at 11:30am businesses can find out about the help that is available and how firms can develop the skills and expertise to deliver success in this rapidly growing sector.

The emerging renewables industry is rapidly becoming a signal for economic growth, with the potential to offer a plethora of supply chain opportunities for businesses across various sectors.

As the demand for cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions grows, the renewables sector is expanding beyond energy production to encompass a wide range of related services and products.

This expansion means that Welsh businesses that specialise in manufacturing, logistics, technology, and professional services will find new avenues for growth.

The need for a wide array of components and other technologies will boost the manufacturing industry. The increased volume and distribution of these components will create more complex logistics and supply chain needs, benefiting the transportation and warehousing sectors.

The integration of renewable technologies will require sophisticated software and system solutions, presenting further opportunities for a growing Welsh tech industry. Furthermore, legal, financial, and consultancy services will see a surge in demand to support new projects and infrastructure developments.

In essence, the renewable energy industry is not an isolated sector but an interconnected ecosystem that offers a cascade of supply chain opportunities for a wide array of businesses.

Renewable Energy Wales takes place today and tomorrow at ICC Wales

To book your ticket