Shaping Confidence and Careers in Newport

Alongside Newport’s thriving creative arts scene and booming tech sector, there’s another industry quietly making waves. It’s growing fast and shaping lives and confidence in subtle but powerful ways.

From nails and haircuts to cosmetic procedures, waxes, piercings, gym memberships, beard trims and everything in between, appearances matter. For many, these treatments aren’t just luxuries, they’re essential. In fact, some consumer studies show people spend an average of £120 to £150 a month on beauty and wellbeing services, with some reporting monthly spends of up to £1,000 on treatments and products.

Newport is fortunate to be home to a huge number of salons and beauty businesses that meet this demand -from highly reputed hair salons, to traditional barbers offering high-end services, to beauty salons, aesthetics practitioners, and many others across the city employing hundreds of people, helping residents look and feel their best. And of course, there are the solo stylists and the mobile techs who aren’t based in traditional salons. We’re incredibly lucky to have such a wealth of expertise and creativity in the city.

But the industry goes beyond treatments. In previous columns, I’ve mentioned The B Collection, a brand “based in complete self-love” located on Langland Park Industrial Estate. They make and retail gorgeous products, and their very lovely retail outlet is well worth a visit if you haven’t been.

Last month, I had the pleasure of visiting HONA, a company based in my constituency that’s taking their first steps in building an impressive international brand. What began as a WhatsApp chat between nail techs during the first Covid lockdown, went to a true “back bedroom business”, has grown into a thriving nail art company, manufacturing gel polish, transfers, and sanitisers. In fact, HONA is one of the first UK companies to manufacture their own brand gel polish.

Now, with a string of awards and a growing global presence, the HONA brand has expanded into new premises in the city and employs more than twenty people. What really sets them apart is their commitment to producing hypoallergenic gel polish and their drive to raise standards across the nail and beauty industry.

I met with owners Michael and Charlotte and found their ethos inspiring. Their mission to transform the nail industry and make it safer for both technicians and customers is outstanding, and I can’t wait to see where this innovative business goes next.

My visit was part of the British Beauty Council’s British Beauty Week, and it got me thinking about the wider impact of the health and beauty sector in Newport. It’s not just about manufacturing, but also about employment and the wealth of skilled job opportunities it offers. As trends shift and new products emerge, more roles are coming online every day.

According to the British Beauty Council’s Value of Beauty 2025 report, the beauty sector contributed £30.4 billion to GDP in 2024, with the sector growing 9% year on year, outpacing the overall economy’s growth rate.

When it comes to wellbeing services, according to a report from the Global Wellness Institute in 2024, the UK’s wellness economy was worth around £171 billion, more than 7% of GDP, with the UK ranking number one globally for growth in wellness spending since 2019. Consumers are spending 31% more on wellness than they did pre-pandemic.

And, to add a fun fact, the UK beauty and personal care sector employs more than 600,000 people, that’s more than the UK automotive sector.

It’s a real growth area, not just for our city, but for the whole of the UK. For young people looking to take their first steps into the world of work and jump into the industry, this is an exciting time, and with a new Coleg Gwent campus offering training and skills planned for Newport city centre, there really isn’t a better time to consider a career in beauty, hair, personal care and wellbeing.

Heading into 2026, I have some visits to local beauty and wellbeing businesses in the diary, which I am very much looking forward to. If you’d like me to visit your business, or if there’s anything I can help with, please get in touch.