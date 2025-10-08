Shadow AI ‘Poses Threat to Businesses Equal to Cyberattacks’

A technology consultancy is warning that unregulated AI tools in businesses are challenging cyberattacks as an equally dangerous threat to data loss.

Recent Gartner analysis suggests that the most significant data loss risk may not just come from external hackers, but from unregulated AI tools already inside business networks.

Dubbed “Shadow AI” – the unsanctioned use of external AI by employees – this has become one of the top five emerging risks for organisations globally.

Whilst AI has presented major potential in boosting both cyberattacks and defence alive, the hidden tools already within organisations may be crippling their data security efforts further, says Leading Resolutions.

“Nefarious cyber actors don’t even need to steal sensitive data when your employees are unintentionally giving it away,” says Jon Bance, chief operating officer at Leading Resolutions. “Employees trying to boost their own productivity are inadvertently exposing sensitive corporate information via publicly accessible tools. “It’s time to implement AI policy and address workforce training, not just to effectively capitalise on new technologies, but also to mitigate risks currently being introduced to their network.”

Jon highlights that the thinking behind this avenue of data leaks is far intentional.

“Employee AI use isn’t driven by malicious intent. In the current SME climate, businesses are under increased pressure for faster, greater delivery. The absence of clear policies or approved tools within your technology stacks means individuals will naturally seek out the most effective support to get the job done themselves, unintentionally leading your organisation straight to critical data exposure.” “This can be everything from developers downloading open-source models from unverified repositories to employees pasting sensitive client information into public generative AI tools. Everyone is aware of the existence of generative AI assets, but not necessarily their inherent risks. Additionally, third-party vendors are already, quietly, integrating AI-boosted features into software your teams may already be utilising, without formal notification.”

Gartner’s recent 2025 Cybersecurity Innovations in AI Risk Management and Use survey additionally highlighted that, while 79% of cybersecurity leaders suspect employees are misusing approved GenAI tools, 69% reported that prohibited tools are still being used anyway. Alarmingly, 52% of leaders believe custom AI is being built without any risk checks, creating a recipe for intellectual property leakage and severe compliance breaches.

Jon argues that the path to tackling Shadow AI is through a cultural, strategic shift led by the C-suite.

“A balanced, strategic approach must come directly from the C-suite, as it is impossible to manage what you haven’t defined a clear framework to follow.. Providing a safer, more secure alternative is the most effective way to combat Shadow AI. Don’t just say ‘no’, but provide the path of ‘yes, securely’.” “You cannot protect against what you can’t see, so boosting your security monitoring toolkit with Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASB) and integrated SIEM alerts and escalation processes are just some of the ways to get on the path to maximum security.”

Jon concludes: