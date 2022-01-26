Severn Bridge Industrial Estate Fully Let Following Major Refurb

FI Real Estate Management has completed a major refurbishment and secured a tenant for its last remaining unit at the Caldicot estate.

Property and asset management company, FI Real Estate Management (FIREM), has completed a major renovation of Unit 4 at Severn Bridge Industrial Estate ahead of occupation by haulage and logistics company, the Lockwood Group.

The refurbishment took place over 12 weeks and included a total overhaul of both exterior and interior space including new cladding, double glazed windows, roof repairs and flood lighting. Internally, a full redecoration of the office included new carpets, suspended ceiling with LED lighting and brand new toilet and shower facilities. Within the warehouse, a new high bay has been installed along with LED lighting and new flooring.

Located on the well established Severn Bridge Industrial Estate, strategically positioned near the M4 and M5 motorway networks, the 68,425 sq ft high grade detached unit boasts four roller shutter doors and full circulation around the perimeter for HGV access. It also presents substantial loading, up to 10-meter eaves height and parking areas around the property for commercial vehicles.

The Lockwood Group was established in 1965 and offers one-stop warehousing and transport solutions. The new lease at Unit 4 Severn Bridge Industrial Estate is for a minimum five-year term.

FIREM has refurbished thousands of sq ft of office, industrial and retail space over the past year and has plans for a further 2m sq ft to be refurbished throughout 2022. The company’s whole UK asset portfolio is now in excess of 14m sq ft, with 5m of new build industrial developments in the pipeline.

A spokesperson for FI Real Estate Management commented:

“We’re experiencing continued demand for high quality industrial units in Caldicot and across our wider industrial portfolio. It’s therefore no surprise that all units at Severn Bridge Industrial Estate are now fully let following our new partnership with the Lockwood Group. “It’s immensely satisfying to be able to support existing and prospective tenants by investing in our stock and providing the space and amenities they need to thrive. We are committed to growing our presence in Caldicot and across South Wales and will be investing in expanding our portfolio here in the coming months.”

Severn Bridge Industrial Estate is located just over a mile from Caldicot town centre and 16 miles from Newport.

For more information on commercial, industrial and storage spaces available to let contact the Business Development Team at FI Real Estate Management on 01257 263 010 or via [email protected].