Seven Pembrokeshire Planning Consultations Closing Soon

The deadline to provide your feedback on a range of new and updated supplementary planning guidance (SPG) that is being proposed for Pembrokeshire is fast approaching.

Supplementary planning guidance sets out more detailed information on the way policies of the Local Development Plan (LDP) will be applied in particular circumstances or areas.

The SPG documents on Caravan Camping and Chalet Development, Parking Standards, Place Plan – Community Land Trust & Affordable Housing, Renewable Energy, and Sustainable Design and Development apply only to applications made in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

The joint SPG documents on Archaeology and Biodiversity cover the whole of Pembrokeshire.

The consultation period for all documents will run until 4.30pm on 12 February 2021.

Comments should be returned either in writing to The Park Direction Team, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, Llanion Park, Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire, SA72 6DY or by email to [email protected].

If you have any queries regarding the documents please contact the Park Direction Team by emailing [email protected] or ring 01646 624800 and ask for someone dealing with the Local Development Plan. Paper copies of the guidance can be provided at a cost.

All comments will be acknowledged and will be made public. All comments will be reported to the National Park Authority and Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet where the guidance proposed is jointly prepared by both authorities. All commentators will be advised of the outcome of these meetings.

For full details and to download the representation form visit: https://www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/supplementary-planning-guidance-ldp2/