Sev.en Global Investments to Invest £100m in its Cardiff Steel Plant

Sev.en Global Investments (Sev.en GI) is set to invest up to £100 million in its Cardiff plant.
The Czech-based investment group owns 7 Steel UK, the leading producer of low carbon, circular steel. It has the capacity to produce up to 1.2 million tonnes of crude steel annually from its Cardiff facility.
Now it has said that its £100 million UK investment programme over the next four years will focus on installing a hydrogen furnace and a range of operational improvements and maintenance at the Cardiff electric arc furnace plant, which it acquired a year ago.
Sev.en GI also welcomed the UK Government’s Steel Strategy and its measures to strengthen the industry, including tighter import safeguards and an ambition to raise domestic production to 50% of UK demand.
It added that the planned investment confirms Sev.en GI’s value as a long-term investor in UK, with the capital, expertise and operational platform to make further acquisitions in the steel sector and deliver significant long-term strategic value to the country.
Alan Svoboda, CEO, Sev.en Global Investments said:
“We welcome the direction the UK is taking to strengthen its steel sector. This is the right moment for serious, long-term investors. We are ready to commit capital – and we have a proven track record of actively managing and developing industrial businesses over the long term.
“The company is seeking to bring not just financial capacity, but also its model of active ownership and operational engagement. This approach is underpinned by its experience with Wales-based 7 Steel, which it acquired in April last year.
“Steel is not a financial trade – it is a strategic industry. It requires continuity, operational discipline and a willingness to invest through the cycle. That is exactly how we invest.”