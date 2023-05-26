Seren Global Media Launches New Design Division During 10th Anniversary

Seren Global Media, the Swansea-based PR and marketing agency, has announced the launch of its new division, Seren Design, during its tenth-year trading.

The new dedicated division offers a range of bespoke design services, graphic design, branding, marketing materials, advert design and visual content creation. The move comes off the back of an increase in demand for visually compelling and impactful design solutions and is aimed at enhancing its existing service offering and further positioning it as a one-stop-shop for all digital marketing needs.

The design division will be led by Grant Nicholas, PR and Creative Director, and delivered by a team of experienced designers, who will work closely with clients to develop bespoke design solutions that align with both brand image and business objectives.

The team of highly skilled designers and creative professionals will draw on their expertise in various design disciplines, to create designs that are not only visually striking but also effective in achieving client's goals. The launch of the new division comes at a time when businesses are increasingly looking for ways to differentiate themselves in a crowded digital landscape.

Seren Global Media is also celebrating its tenth year trading this year. It was established by Wyn Jenkins, its Managing Director, with the aim of providing unrivalled promotional content and brand awareness services for businesses in Wales. Since then, Seren Global Media now caters to businesses both UK-wide and globally, and the aspiration for further growth through the new division signifies an important development period for the company.

Speaking on the launch, Grant Nicholas, PR and Creative Director, Seren Global Media, said:

“We are excited to launch our dedicated design division, which will allow us to better serve our clients by offering a wider range of services. We understand the importance of design in effective marketing campaigns, and we are committed to providing our clients with top-notch design solutions that meet their needs and exceed their expectations.”

Wyn Jenkins, Managing Director, Seren Global Media, said:

“Reaching our ten-year anniversary was a moment of great pride for everybody at Seren Global Media. Over the years, we have been able to develop longstanding and beneficial relationships with our clients. “With the launch of this dedicated division, we are excited to partner with businesses of all sizes, from startups to established brands, and provide them with the design expertise necessary to enhance their visual presence, engage their customers, and drive business growth.”

For inquiries or to learn more about Seren Global Media's dedicated design division, please visit www.serenglobalmedia.com.