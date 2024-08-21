September Strata Florida Walking Festival Now Open for Bookings

The brand new Strata Florida Walking Festival on September 28 and 29 will combine walks in historic landscapes with the annual pilgrimage to the iconic sculpture of the Pilgrim above the medieval site.

This festival is a collaborative event organised by the Strata Florida Trust and the Strata Florida Community Group, with walk leaders from local Rambler Groups.

The famous Strata Florida Cistercian Abbey near Pontrhydfendigaid, between Devil’s Bridge and Tregaron, is a spiritual site of immense presence in its landscape. The festival aims to celebrate and experience the very special atmosphere of the place.

Not only were 12th century Cistercian monks captivated by its spiritual tranquillity, but evidence in the surrounding landscape shows that the area has been spiritually significant from as far back as the early Bronze Age, over 4,000 years ago.

As part of the 2012 Sculpture Cymru exhibition shown during an open weekend event run by the Strata Florida Trust, the sculptor Glenn Morris created a pilgrim on the hill to the east of the abbey.

The sculpture captured the hearts and minds of both the local community and visitors to Strata Florida, to such an extent that when the original pilgrim collapsed on the skyline above the abbey, in 2019, there was widespread dismay.

Through crowd funding and a generous donation from the World Monument Fund, the Strata Florida Community Group, with the trust’s help, enabled the Pilgrim’s return.

Morris created his second Pilgrim which was completed in 2022. The following year, a pilgrimage was made to the pilgrim attended by about 50 people.

As the sculpture is on private land, it is only possible to get closer with the permission of the farmer, Iwan Arch, who is generously allowing visitors to walk up to the Pilgrim on the afternoon of September 29.

The weekend will comprise several walks to different locations and on diverse paths, of varied lengths and difficulty. They range from “easy walk/walk and talk” to “energetic and challenging”.

The Teifi Pools, Rhos-gelli-gron and Abbey Woods will be explored, amongst other beautiful routes, with the chance to ask questions along the way.

These routes, which suit all ages and walking abilities, will immerse walkers in the rich heritage, wildlife and beautiful landscapes of the Cambrian Mountains.

On Saturday, September 28, there will be a talk by Caradoc Jones, first Welshman to climb Mount Everest, followed by a Q&A session.

Following day there will be a special service at St Mary’s Church for walkers before they head off to the Pilgrim sculpture. A catering van will be providing food throughout the weekend, in addition to tea and cake in Y Beudy after the walk to the Pilgrim.

Costs are £7.50 for adults per day, £5 for under 18s and under fives are free. There is no cost to attend the service and walk to the Pilgrim on Sunday afternoon. Book a place online.

Strata Florida Trust is restoring Mynachlog Fawr farmhouse and farm buildings, bringing new economic, social and cultural life to the area, whilst also celebrating Strata Florida’s unique landscape and history.

A free ‘Mynachlog Fawr Exhibition’ is currently being held in a building on the site, giving visitors of all ages a chance to explore the social and agricultural history of the house and the local area.

The exhibition also contains an interactive Virtual Histories educational experience, which allows visitors to travel back to see a day in the life of Mynachlog Fawr farm in 1947 and the abbey in 1238.

Strata Florida Trust is a member of MWT Cymru, which represents around 550 tourism and hospitality businesses across Ceredigion, Powys and Southern Eryri (Snowdonia).