September Job Fair to be Held in Rhyl

After the success of the previous Job Fair, Working Denbighshire’s September job fair will return to 1891 Bar and Restaurant in the Pavilion in Rhyl.

Being held on the 25th of September, the Autumn Job Fair will run from 10am-4pm and give an opportunity for anyone that is unemployed or looking for a career change to gain access to local employment options, as well as hear about the various training and apprenticeships opportunities that are open for applications.

There are currently 45 employers already signed up, with more expected to sign up before the event is held.

Employers who will be in attendance include more local businesses as well as nationally recognised names such as Clwyd Alyn, North Wales Fire & Rescue, Asda, Alpine Travel, Gamlins Law and Balfour Beatty.

Denbighshire County Council services, including the Social Care team, will also be in attendance.

There will be an allocated a quiet hour between 2pm – 3pm during the event for those who may appreciate a quieter atmosphere. Free parking has also been organised for anyone attending the event.

The previous job fair, held back at towards the start of the year, saw over 430 people attend.

Fiona Gresty, Employer Engagement and Training Lead said:

“We are thrilled to announce the return of our September Job Fair at 1891, Rhyl.

This event is not just about finding a job, it's about connecting individuals with their future.

Whether you have just left school, or you are later on in your career search, we encourage everyone living in Denbighshire to join us on the 25th of September to take your first step towards a brighter future.”

Councillor Jason McLellan, Leader of the Council and Lead Member for Economic Growth & Tackling Deprivation said:

“Following on from a successful Job Fair, Working Denbighshire will be hoping to repeat the success at this latest Autumn Job Fair. With over 45 employers in attendance, this fair will provide a wide array of opportunities to those who are looking for new career opportunities.”

Working Denbighshire is part funded through the Welsh Government Communities for Work Plus Programme which supports those most disadvantaged in the labour market to overcome the barriers preventing them from gaining employment.

Working Denbighshire is part funded by UK Government.