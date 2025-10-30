Sephora Opens First Welsh Store at St David’s Cardiff

Sephora UK has officially landed in Cardiff, marking the brand’s first store in Wales and its 11th location nationwide.

Opening in St David’s Centre, this milestone moment celebrates a new chapter for Sephora and the passionate Welsh beauty community who’ve been asking for this moment since the brands launch in the UK.

Sephora’s latest “temple of beauty” is the 5th Sephora UK store opening this year and brings the brand’s world-famous energy to the heart of Cardiff its first brick & mortars opening in 2023.

Sarah Boyd, Sephora UK Managing Director and Catherine Spindler, President, Sephora EME unwrapped and opened the doors, followed by a blast of confetti cannons marking the opening. Launching during British Beauty Week, Sephora’s first Welsh store celebrates the spirit of British beauty and proves Sephora’s commitment to supporting the industries growth nationwide. Those eager to join the queue at the 7am opening time, were treated to coffee by local vendor Kiln & Ilk and delicious sweet treats from Fabulous Welsh Cakes.

Customers are encouraged to partake in one of the many interactive experiences on offer over the weekend including a bilingual message board asking locals to share what they love about Cardiff as well as a giant Sephora shopping bag to snap that social worthy moment with.

The location will join the rest of Sephora UK in offering local beauty enthusiasts an extensive range of world-renowned products, from cult favourites to indie icons, including their own namesake range, Sephora Collection.

Since opening its first store in 2023, Sephora UK’s store openings across the nation have become iconic moments, with beauty fans often queueing overnight to be among the first to receive one of the coveted goodie bags. Sephora has evolved its approach to ensure that the store opening experience is inclusive, accessible and rewarding for all customers.

Sarah Boyd, Managing Director, Sephora UK, said:

“We’re so excited to have finally opened the doors to our Cardiff St Davids Store, the first outside of England. It’s been amazing to work with the team here to collaborate on a truly localised opening that feels like a true celebration and reflection of the cultural pride in this city. We can’t wait to see how our customers enjoy all we have planned for them across opening weekend, and into the festive season where we know they’ll be grateful we have arrived!”

Helen Morgan, Centre Director at St David’s Cardiff, St David’s Cardiff, added:

“Cardiff has been abuzz with excitement around Sephora’s arrival this month, and we know our guests will enjoy the opening day celebrations. Sephora has been a hotly-anticipated addition to our retailers, and we’re delighted that the brand has chosen St David’s for its first ever Welsh store”.

Rebecca Evans, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning for Wales, added:

“It is fantastic to see Sephora open its first Welsh store here in Cardiff. International companies see Wales as a great place to do business and grow, and Sephora’s investment underscores Cardiff as a vibrant and attractive location for international retail brands. This is a great example of how our international engagement through our overseas offices translates into tangible benefits for local people and our economy. The new flagship store will create quality jobs and will bring a lot of excitement into our capital.”

Pablo Sueiras, Head of Retail Leasing at Landsec, said:

“Sephora’s opening at St David’s is a hugely exciting moment for Welsh retail, reinforcing the destination’s position as a magnet for world-class, experience-driven brands. This opening strengthens St David’s role as a leading regional destination and delivers something exceptional for our beauty shoppers in the region.”