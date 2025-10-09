Senior Promotions Announced at South Wales Law Firm

JCP Solicitors has announced three senior promotions for Ben Cresswell, Tomas Davies and Zoe Fletcher.

The firm said the appointments strengthened their teams in Commercial Property, Inheritance and Trust Disputes, and Corporate and Commercial respectively.

All three legal experts will take on Senior Associate roles, recognising them as experienced solicitors, providing specialist legal advice to clients while demonstrating excellence across a range of competencies.

Ben Cresswell, based in Swansea, specialises in property matters, having joined JCP Solicitors in 2019 as a Licensed Conveyancer. In 2021 he became a Legal Advisor in the firm’s Commercial Property team and his career now continues to progress as a Senior Associate. Ben provides tailored, expert advice to clients dealing with Freeholds, Leaseholds and Remortgages for those with commercial property portfolios.

Tomas Davies joined JCP in 2019 as an Undergraduate Legal Assistant, progressing through to his training contract and qualification into the Inheritance and Trusts Disputes team in 2023. Based primarily in Carmarthen, Tomas’s promotion recognises his specialist knowledge of complex cases, advising clients on all areas of trust and inheritance disputes, cohabitation disputes, and proprietary estoppel.

Zoe Fletcher qualified into JCP’s Company and Commercial team in 2023, having first joined the firm for her training contract in 2021. A fluent Welsh speaker, Zoe is highly experienced in corporate transactions, mergers, acquisitions, sales, restructures, and partnership agreements. Zoe, who is based in the firm’s Cardiff office, has advised on multiple high-value deals, supporting clients through complex transactional matters.

Hayley Davies, Director and CEO at JCP Solicitors, said:

“Our people are our greatest asset, and we are immensely proud to welcome Ben, Tomas and Zoe to their new senior roles. Investing in our team’s development is a priority for us, as we see the value in supporting people to achieve their career goals while driving business growth across the business in all locations. “These senior promotions further strengthen our commercial and private client offerings across south and west Wales.”